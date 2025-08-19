Expert Says Chainlink Outshines XRP for Multi-Chain Adoption: Here’s Why

TLDR:

Chainlink secures $92B+ across 60+ blockchains, far ahead of XRPL’s $100M DeFi TVL.

LINK’s oracles enable cross-chain transfers, compliance, and legacy system integration for institutions.

XRP adoption relies on being a bridge currency, while Chainlink benefits across all blockchains.

Institutions like J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, and UBS are already using Chainlink’s tech stack.

Chainlink is emerging as a major force in institutional blockchain adoption, overshadowing XRP in the process.

Analysts point out that LINK provides essential services that make tokenized assets usable across multiple blockchains. Unlike XRP, which relies on ledger adoption, Chainlink offers a chain-agnostic platform supporting data, compliance, and cross-chain operations.

Experts note that financial giants are actively integrating Chainlink technology into their systems. This positions LINK to capture broader value as blockchain adoption scales across industries.

The Chainlink Institutional Edge Over XRP

Industry observers, including Zach Rynes of CLG, argue LINK’s platform solves critical problems for tokenizing real-world assets.

Chainlink delivers oracles for market data, compliance checks, and cross-chain interoperability. XRP, by contrast, only functions as a ledger and bridge currency, limiting its utility.

Rynes highlights that Chainlink already works with major financial institutions like Swift, DTCC, Euroclear, and J.P. Morgan. This establishes a proven adoption track record, rather than speculative interest. The platform’s ability to connect legacy infrastructure with blockchain networks gives LINK a unique advantage over single-ledger networks.

Chainlink secures over $92 billion across 60+ blockchain networks, while XRP’s DeFi total value locked sits near $100 million. This discrepancy illustrates the adoption gap between LINK’s services and XRPL.

Even if XRP sees institutional use, Chainlink remains essential to enable meaningful asset operations across any ledger.

Financial applications also benefit from Chainlink’s privacy and legacy-system oracles. Sensitive data can flow securely between private and public blockchains. Meanwhile, existing trading infrastructure can interact directly with tokenized assets, reducing integration friction for banks and brokers.

Value Capture and Cross-Chain Utility

Rynes emphasizes that blockchain networks face growing margin compression. Transaction fees and blockspace revenues are declining as chains scale and become commoditized. Chainlink captures value higher up the stack, enabling complex, multi-chain workflows.

The platform allows for cross-chain Delivery-vs-Payment and Payment-vs-Payment operations. This removes the need for a middleman currency like XRP to facilitate transfers. Automated compliance oracles also reduce friction for regulated assets, attracting institutional capital on-chain.

Chainlink’s Scale program and enterprise deals generate hundreds of millions in revenue. These funds support LINK token buybacks through the Chainlink Reserve. In contrast, XRP cannot directly monetize bridge currency use without being demand-neutral.

Experts note that LINK’s unified, modular infrastructure positions it to benefit regardless of which blockchains institutions choose. This versatility, combined with active adoption by top financial players, makes Chainlink a strong contender in the tokenized asset landscape.

