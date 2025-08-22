Fed Chair Powell delivers key policy speech at Jackson Hole

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 22:07
[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. CNBC Television will start the stream when the event begins. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his annual address Friday morning at the central bank’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

With the speech expected to review the economic situation and the Fed’s five-year framework outlook, markets also are looking to Powell to provide strong hints about a September interest rate cut.

For their part, the chair and other officials have been cautious about easing monetary policy with the impact of tariffs on inflation still unclear. Still, markets are pricing in a better than 70% probability that the Fed uses its meeting next month to cut interest rates, currently 4.25% to 4.50%, for the first time since December 2024.

Along with the outlook for rates, markets will pay close attention to Powell’s assessment of the labor market as well as inflation.

At the same time, the Fed has found itself embroiled in several nonpolicy controversies. White House officials have criticized the Fed for a massive renovation project at its Washington, D.C., headquarters, and President Donald Trump and others have called on Governor Lisa Cook to resign amid charges she committed mortgage fraud.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/22/watch-live-fed-chair-powell-delivers-key-policy-speech-at-jackson-hole.html

