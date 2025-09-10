Figure Inc. Expands IPO to $693 Million

Key Points: Figure Inc. boosts IPO size to $693 million, increasing share offerings.

New IPO sets Figure’s market value near $4.7 billion.

Duquesne Family Office plans a $50 million share acquisition.

Figure Technology Solutions Inc. is set to increase its IPO target to $693 million, with trading to commence on Nasdaq under the ticker FIGR on Thursday.

This move signals growing confidence in blockchain technology’s integration into traditional finance, potentially influencing market dynamics and establishing valuation benchmarks for future blockchain-related IPOs.

Insights on Blockchain IPOs and Regulatory Trends

We are excited to increase our IPO size target, which reflects the strong demand for our blockchain-powered lending solutions. – Mike Cagney, Founder & CEO, Figure Technology Solutions Inc.

Duquesne Family Office LLC has declared interest in purchasing $50 million worth of shares. This move supports institutional faith in Figure’s long-term potential. No other major market reactions are reported at the time.

Market Data

Did you know? Previous blockchain-related IPOs, such as Coinbase’s sparked interest but had a limited direct impact on major cryptocurrencies. Figure’s unique approach could test market perceptions of blockchain value in traditional finance.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $112,801.69 with a market cap of $2.25 trillion, dominating 57.49% of the market. Its 24-hour volume is $40.61 billion, marking a 21.07% rise. BTC’s recent movements show a 0.66% increase in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:40 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu suggest that the IPO highlights a growing interest in blockchain solutions within traditional finance. Regulatory acceptance might progressively favor firms like Figure as they navigate the tokenization of real-world assets.