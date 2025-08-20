Filecoin’s Role in Decentralized AI and Data Sovereignty | Marta Belcher

In this episode, we’re joined by Marta Belcher, President and Chair of the Filecoin Foundation, to dive deep into the transformative potential of decentralized storage and its role in shaping the future of technology. Marta shares her insights on how Filecoin is enabling decentralized AI, preserving humanity’s most important data, and creating alternatives to big tech.

Episode Description

In this episode, we’re joined by Marta Belcher, President and Chair of the Filecoin Foundation, to dive deep into the transformative potential of decentralized storage and its role in shaping the future of technology. Marta shares her insights on how Filecoin is enabling decentralized AI, preserving humanity’s most important data, and creating alternatives to big tech.

We explore the incentives and economics behind Filecoin, its critical use cases in journalism and human rights, and how it’s helping to build censorship-resistant systems. Marta also discusses the challenges and opportunities of governance in decentralized systems, the evolving regulatory landscape for crypto in the U.S., and the pivotal role of the market structure bill.

Chapters

00:00 The Decentralized AI Revolution

00:28 Filecoin’s Role in Decentralized AI

01:29 What is Filecoin?

02:14 The Importance of Decentralized Storage

03:29 Incentives and Economics of Filecoin

06:10 Filecoin for Journalism and Human Rights

08:25 Decentralized AI and Filecoin’s Infrastructure

13:10 Governance in Decentralized Systems

22:13 Regulation and Crypto’s Future in the US

29:02 Filecoin’s Growth and Use Cases

37:05 Filecoin’s Long-Term Vision