First Steps’ Gets Streaming Date

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” partial poster featuring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn. Disney/Marvel Studios

Disney and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps — starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — is coming soon to digital streaming. Find out when you can watch the movie at home.

Rated PG-13, Fantastic Four: First Steps opened in theaters on July 25 with a solid first weekend take $117.5 million in its first weekend from 4,125 North American theaters before taking a steep dive in the film’s second weekend frame.

The studio’s summary for The Fantastic Four: First Steps reads, “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Sarah Niles as F4 Chief of Staff Lynne Nichols and the voice of Matthew Wood as H.E.R.B.I.E.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut on digital streaming on premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 23, Disney announced (via USA Today). While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that Disney did not announce or confirm the digital release of the film and the date is subject to change.

The purchase or rental information for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is not yet available. Typically, PVOD purchase prices run from $19.99 to $29.99, while PVOD rentals run from $14.99 to $24.99 for 48 hours.

How Was ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Received By Audiences And Critics?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps to date has earned $272.5 million domestically and $246.3 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $518.8 million.

The film had a production budget of $200 million before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps earned an 87% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 390 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Benefitting from rock-solid cast chemistry and clad in appealingly retro 1960s design, this crack at The Fantastic Four does Marvel’s First Family justice.”

Audiences, meanwhile, gave The Fantastic Four: First Steps a 91% “fresh” rating based on 10,000-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary reads, “The Fantastic Four takes the world by Storm, Thing, Reed, Johnny and baby, forging a new path for this bespoke family that, with these First Steps, leaps into cosmic action with retro-futuristic verve.”

Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut on PVOD on Sept. 23.

