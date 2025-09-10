First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst

By: Coinstats
2025/09/10 00:20
Moonveil
MORE$0.10055+1.28%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001883-24.86%
Everscale
EVER$0.0125-4.79%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24053+0.67%
FUND
FUND$0.018-40.00%

The era of memecoin exchange-traded funds has begun in the United States.

The United States’ first memecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to debut on Thursday, marking the latest step in the expansion of regulated crypto products after the successful rollout of Bitcoin and Ether funds last year.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (tDOJE) has been approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Pretty sure this is the first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility or purpose,” Balchunas said.

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$216.61+0.08%
Capverse
CAP$0.12126-5.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.213904-11.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04817+12.02%
BULLS
BULLS$536.38+0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644-2.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004451+0.42%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Republic and Incentive collaborate to ease and  reward Web3 participation