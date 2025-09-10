First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst

The era of memecoin exchange-traded funds has begun in the United States.

The United States’ first memecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to debut on Thursday, marking the latest step in the expansion of regulated crypto products after the successful rollout of Bitcoin and Ether funds last year.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (tDOJE) has been approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Pretty sure this is the first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility or purpose,” Balchunas said.

