Floki Inu price prediction 2025-2031: Can FLOKI surpass previous ATH?

Key takeaways:
Floki Inu is a meme coin driven by its community, the Floki Vikings. Inspired by Shiba Inu, Floki Inu aims to democratize power in the crypto space, pivoting the crypto market away from traditional financial entities.
The Floki project ecosystem is diverse. It includes Valhalla, a blockchain combat game that rewards players with Floki tokens, and Floki Places, a store for merchandise and NFTs where purchases can be made using Floki tokens. Additionally, Floki University provides educational resources on the cryptocurrency market and blockchain technology.
The recent launch (June 30, 2025) of the Valhalla mainnet of opBNB, coupled with DeFi partnerships like Chainlink, collectively enhances Floki Inu’s value and future potential by driving demand and expanding its use. Having attained its all-time high of $0.0003462 on June 5, 2024, can FLOKI reach $1?
|Cryptocurrency
|Floki Inu
|Token
|FLOKI
|Price
|$0.0001031
|Market Capitalization
|$995.95M
|Trading Volume
|$104.54M
|Circulating Supply
|9.66T FLOKI
|All-time High
|$0.0003462 (Jun 05, 2024)
|All-time Low
|$0.00000002 (Aug 08, 2021)
|24-hour High
|$0.0001048
|24-hour Low
|$0.0001006
|Volatility (30-day Variation)
|10.34%
|50-Day SMA
|$0.000109
|14-Day RSI
|46.64
|Sentiment
|Bearish
|Fear & Greed Index
|60 (Greed)
|Green Days
|14/30 (47%)
|200-Day SMA
|$0.000104
Key Insights:
FLOKI’s 1-day chart for August 19 reveals the price has been trapped in a prolonged downward trend, consistently making lower highs and lower lows. The Bollinger Bands are contracting, with the token now trading near the lower band at $0.00009714, indicating oversold conditions that haven’t yet attracted meaningful buying interest.FLOKIUSDT 1-day price chart by TradingView
The MACD’s deep negative territory is most concerning, with the histogram showing red bars that confirm selling momentum remains intact despite the token’s already depressed levels. Volume patterns show sporadic spikes to 21.93M but lack consistency, indicating that neither bulls nor bears show sustained conviction at current levels.
The 4-hour chart suggests FLOKI has found some stability around the $0.000102 level, forming a horizontal support zone that has been tested multiple times over recent sessions.FLOKIUSDT 4-hour price chart by TradingView
The 21-day SMA at $0.00010487 acts as immediate resistance, creating a narrow trading corridor. The Balance of Power shows sellers maintaining a slight edge. Likewise, the on-balance volume reflects the gradual erosion of buying interest.
|Period
|Value
|Action
|SMA 3
|$0.00008847
|BUY
|SMA 5
|$0.00009848
|BUY
|SMA 10
|$0.000108
|SELL
|SMA 21
|$0.00011
|SELL
|SMA 50
|$0.000109
|SELL
|SMA 100
|$0.0001
|BUY
|SMA 200
|$0.000104
|SELL
|Period
|Value
|Action
|EMA 3
|$0.000112
|SELL
|EMA 5
|$0.000108
|SELL
|EMA 10
|$0.00009813
|BUY
|EMA 21
|$0.00008582
|BUY
|EMA 50
|$0.00008136
|BUY
|EMA 100
|$0.00009655
|BUY
|EMA 200
|$0.000119
|SELL
A breakdown below the $0.000102 support zone could trigger additional selling toward the $0.00009 psychological support. Any recovery attempt must first overcome the 21-day SMA resistance at $0.000105 before challenging the more significant $0.00011 level.
FLOKI INU could be a big win or a big loss. It’s backed by a strong Floki community and consistent ecosystem developments, which can drive short-and long-term gains. But it’s risky, with price swings and unclear long-term value. Only invest if you’re comfortable with the risk.
Expert analysis suggests that the $0.001 price point is achievable, provided utility grows and investor interest increases enough to drive FLOKI up ~9x its current market cap.
FLOKI would need a $100 billion market cap to hit $0.01, over 100x its current value. Only the top six cryptos have surpassed this level, making it a major challenge without massive growth in adoption and demand. While possible, it’s unlikely in the short term.
According to expert analysis, FLOKI has a promising long-term future with consistent growth potential. The coin could reach up to $0.002 within the decade.
The FLOKI network price prediction for August 2025 suggests a range between $0.00009791 and $0.0001312 and an average level of $0.0000989.
|Month
|Minimum Price
|Average Price
|Maximum Price
|August 2025
|$0.00009791
|$0.0000989
|$0.0001312
By the end of 2025, Floki Inu could see a minimum price of $0.0000402, an average price of $0.0001195, and a maximum price of $0.0002514.
|Floki Inu Price Prediction
|Minimum Price
|Average Price
|Maximum Price
|Floki Inu Price Prediction 2025
|$0.0000402
|$0.0001195
|$0.0002514
|Year
|Minimum Price
|Average Price
|Maximum Price
|2026
|$0.000176
|$0.000284
|$0.000328
|2027
|$0.000310
|$0.000425
|$0.000578
|2028
|$0.000482
|$0.000599
|$0.000708
|2029
|$0.000615
|$0.000845
|$0.0010
|2030
|$0.00092
|$0.00127
|$0.00182
|2031
|$0.0018
|$0.0027
|$0.0032
The Floki Inu price prediction for 2026 suggests a maximum price of $0.000328, a minimum price of $0.000176, and an average price of $0.000284.
In 2027, Floki Inu’s price prediction suggests a maximum price of $0.000578, an average price of $0.000425, and a minimum of $0.000310.
FLOKI’s price is predicted to trade at a minimum price of $0.000482 in 2028. According to expert opinion, FLOKI could reach a maximum price of $0.000708 and an average forecast price of $0.000599.
In 2029, the price of FLOKI is predicted to reach a minimum level of $0.000615. FLOKI can reach a maximum level of $0.0010 and an average trading price of $0.000845.
Floki Inu price prediction 2030
The price of FLOKI is expected to reach a minimum level of $0.00092 in 2030. FLOKI’s price can reach a maximum level of $0.00182 with an average price of $0.00127.
Floki Inu price prediction 2031
In 2031, the price of FLOKI is predicted to reach a minimum level of $0.0018. FLOKI can reach a maximum level of $0.0032 with an average trading price of $0.0027.
|Firm Name
|2025
|2026
|Changelly
|$0.000181
|$0.000303
|CoinCodex
|$0.000477
|$0.000477
|Digitalcoinprice
|$0.000231
|$0.000273
Cryptopolitan’s price predictions for Floki Inu (FLOKI) for 2025 suggest a minimum of $0.00004502, an average of $0.0000733, and a maximum of $0.000183. In 2030, FLOKI might peak at $0.00068; by 2031, it could reach up to $0.00092, reflecting a strong long-term growth trajectory.