From Stripe to Circle, why are fintech companies rushing to build their own blockchains?

By: PANews
2025/08/15 08:00
LUFFY
LUFFY$0.00004007--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003215+6.35%

By Ben Weiss, Fortune Magazine

Compiled by Luffy, Foresight News

Building one's own blockchain has become a new trend in the fintech sector. US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase already has its own blockchain; online brokerage Robinhood announced plans to launch its own blockchain in June, and competitor eToro is also considering following suit. Now, fintech giant Stripe and stablecoin issuer Circle have joined the trend.

Stripe is developing a blockchain called Tempo, focused on payments, according to a since-deleted job posting and people familiar with the matter, while Circle said Tuesday morning it is building Arc, a blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins.

The sudden surge in enterprise blockchains raises the question: Why are seemingly all the big financial companies (especially Stripe and Circle) transitioning to become blockchain developers?

Master the complete technology stack

Two executives in the stablecoin space and one investor said Stripe’s motivation is simple: vertical integration.

With its $1.1 billion acquisition of stablecoin startup Bridge, Stripe now has its own stablecoin and payment network. Furthermore, with its acquisition of cryptocurrency wallet company Privy in June, Stripe will also be able to offer users accounts for storing stablecoins. For Stripe, known for traditional payment services like online checkout, adding blockchain services means building a mature stablecoin ecosystem.

Rob Hadick, a general partner at the crypto venture capital firm Dragonfly, which frequently invests in stablecoin startups, told Fortune: “These large companies have an incentive to own the entire technology stack.”

Stripe, which is betting stablecoins are the future of payments, could miss out on millions of dollars in revenue if a significant portion of its $1.4 trillion in transaction volume is processed through stablecoins.

Blockchain is like the Google Cloud or Amazon Web Services of the crypto technology stack: a decentralized cluster of servers processes the transactions of cryptocurrency applications, and the server owners are paid for providing computing power.

For example, according to DefiLlama, Coinbase's own blockchain, Base, has generated more than $130 million in fees since its launch in early 2023.

“Everyone wants to control the economy,” Luca Prosperi, co-founder and CEO of stablecoin infrastructure company M0, told Fortune.

However, it remains to be seen whether the proliferation of stablecoins and their associated blockchains will lead to average consumers struggling to navigate the endless stream of tokens and blockchains.

Stripe did not respond to a request for comment.

Defense and Offense

 Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire

Circle's motivations are similar.

The stablecoin issuer, which debuted in June, has its own token, USDC, built a growing payment network, and even offers services that allow corporate clients to create their own cryptocurrency wallets. However, the cryptocurrency company does not yet have its own blockchain and cannot earn fees from payment transactions on its services.

“They want to control that aspect of the money flow as well,” Bam Azizi, co-founder and CEO of cryptocurrency payments startup Mesh, said of Circle.

But Stripe and Circle are in different situations. Stripe is one of the largest private companies in the tech sector, a dominant payments processor with diverse revenue streams. In January alone, its Stripe Billing business generated $500 million in annual revenue.

In contrast, Circle earned over 96% of its revenue in the second quarter of 2025 solely from interest on the U.S. Treasury bonds backing its stablecoin. If interest rates fall, its entire business model could be threatened.

“We’re building a complete system, from the infrastructure layer to the stablecoin layer to the payment network layer,” Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said in an interview with The Information about the company’s second-quarter results. A Circle spokesperson declined to comment further.

Still, some believe the newly public company is playing catch-up to its competitors.

“Circle is taking a defensive and reactive approach,” said Hadick, a general partner at Dragonfly. “Stripe, on the other hand, is taking an offensive and proactive approach, focusing on the future of payments and the future of its own business.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222-4.00%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004987-13.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-4.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001034-4.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00205-4.20%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.9112-5.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-4.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy