GeForce NOW Expands Library with ‘Mecha BREAK’ and More

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 20:11
Darius Baruo
Sep 26, 2025 11:40

GeForce NOW introduces ‘Mecha BREAK’ and nine other games, enhancing its cloud gaming lineup with NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology for improved performance.





GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, has announced the addition of Mecha BREAK and nine other titles to its extensive library, now nearing 5,000 games. The announcement comes as NVIDIA continues to enhance its offering with cutting-edge technology, including NVIDIA DLSS 4, for an improved gaming experience, according to [GeForce NOW Community](https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/geforce-now-thursday-mecha-break/).

New Game Additions

The latest update includes Capcom’s Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, allowing players to immerse themselves in the iconic courtroom battles across 14 episodes in a single collection. The game lineup also features popular titles like Alan Wake 2 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which are GeForce RTX 5080-ready, enhancing the service’s high-performance offerings.

Innovations in Cloud Gaming

With NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology, GeForce NOW Ultimate members can enjoy enhanced graphics and smoother frame rates, bringing games like Mecha BREAK to life with vivid detail and seamless gameplay. This multiplayer mech game challenges players to customize their mechs and engage in strategic battles in destructible arenas, offering a variety of play styles from agile snipers to heavy frontline fighters.

LG and GeForce NOW Partnership

In a notable collaboration, LG has become the first to offer OLED TVs capable of streaming GeForce NOW natively at 4K and 120 frames per second. To celebrate, LG is distributing 100 one-month GeForce NOW Ultimate membership codes. Interested participants can enter the giveaway on the r/LG_UserHub Reddit page.

Expanding Titles and Features

The new releases on GeForce NOW also include ENDLESS Legend 2, Renown, Baby Steps, and several others, available on platforms like Steam and Xbox. This move not only broadens the accessibility of these games but also reinforces GeForce NOW’s commitment to providing a diverse gaming experience.

As the library grows, GeForce NOW continues to attract gamers with its promise of high-quality, accessible gaming from any location. The service’s continuous expansion and technological advancements position it as a leader in the cloud gaming industry.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/geforce-now-expands-library-mecha-break

