German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly rises to 89 in August vs. 88.6 expected

German IFO Business Climate Index surprises to the upside in August.

EUR/USD keeps range near 1.1700 after German sentiment data.

The headline German IFO Business Climate Index rose to 89 in August from 88.6 in July. The data beat the market forecast of 88.6.

Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment Index dropped to 86.4 during the same period from 86.5 in July, missing the expected 86.7 figure.

The IFO Expectations Index, which indicates firms’ projections for the next six months, jumped to 91.6 in August versus 90.7 previous and 90.2 expected.

Market reaction to the German IFO Survey

EUR/USD pays little heed to the mixed German data to trade near 1.1700, 0.15% lower on the day at the press time.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.19% 0.10% 0.34% 0.07% 0.01% 0.02% 0.12% EUR -0.19% -0.10% 0.09% -0.13% -0.11% -0.18% -0.07% GBP -0.10% 0.10% 0.02% -0.03% -0.07% -0.08% 0.02% JPY -0.34% -0.09% -0.02% -0.20% -0.28% -0.24% -0.09% CAD -0.07% 0.13% 0.03% 0.20% -0.03% -0.02% 0.05% AUD -0.01% 0.11% 0.07% 0.28% 0.03% -0.01% 0.09% NZD -0.02% 0.18% 0.08% 0.24% 0.02% 0.00% 0.10% CHF -0.12% 0.07% -0.02% 0.09% -0.05% -0.09% -0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on August 25 at 5.38 GMT as a preview of the German IFO Survey release.

The German IFO Survey Overview

Germany’s IFO institute will publish its business survey for August on Monday at 0800 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to stay unchanged at 88.6 this month.

Meanwhile, the Current Assessment sub-index is set to tick a tad higher to 86.7 in August from July’s 86.5.

The IFO Expectations Index, which firms’ projections for the next six months, is likely to decline to 90.2 in the reported month, as against a 90.7 figure printed in July.

How could the German IFO Survey affect EUR/USD?

EUR/USD is consolidating its pullback from three-week highs of 1.1743 in the lead up to the German IFO Survey. The pair pares previous gains as the US Dollar finds its feet, following Friday’s steep sell-off induced by US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish pivot during his appearance at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

An unexpected pick up in the German business morale could lift the Euro (EUR), reviving the EUR/USD uptrend, with the immediate resistance seen at three-week highs of 1.1743. The July 24 high of 1.1789 will be the next upside barrier en route to the 1.1800 level. To the downside, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1651 will offer some comfort to buyers, below which the 1.1600 psychological level could be tested. Further down, the August 22 low of 1.1583 will be on the sellers’ radars.