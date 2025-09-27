The post GitHub Copilot Enhances Code Search with New Embedding Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 26, 2025 03:41 GitHub introduces a new Copilot embedding model, enhancing code search in VS Code with improved accuracy and efficiency, according to GitHub’s announcement. GitHub has announced a significant upgrade to its Copilot tool, introducing a new embedding model that promises to enhance code search within Visual Studio Code (VS Code). This development aims to make code retrieval faster, more memory-efficient, and significantly more accurate, as detailed in a recent GitHub blog post. Enhanced Code Retrieval The new Copilot embedding model brings a 37.6% improvement in retrieval quality, doubling the throughput and reducing the index size by eight times. This means developers can expect more accurate code suggestions, faster response times, and reduced memory usage in VS Code. The model effectively provides the correct code snippets needed, minimizing irrelevant results. Why the Upgrade Matters Efficient code search is crucial for a seamless AI coding experience. Embeddings, which are vector representations, play a key role in retrieving semantically relevant code and natural language content. The improved embeddings result in higher retrieval quality, thereby enhancing the overall GitHub Copilot experience. Technical Improvements GitHub has trained and deployed this new model specifically for code and documentation, enhancing context retrieval for various Copilot modes. The update has shown significant improvements, with C# developers experiencing a 110.7% increase in code acceptance ratios and Java developers seeing a 113.1% rise. Training and Evaluation The model was optimized using contrastive learning techniques, such as InfoNCE loss and Matryoshka Representation Learning, to improve retrieval quality. A key aspect of the training involved using ‘hard negatives’—code examples that appear correct but are not—helping the model distinguish between nearly correct and actually correct code snippets. Future Prospects GitHub plans to expand its training and evaluation data to include… The post GitHub Copilot Enhances Code Search with New Embedding Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 26, 2025 03:41 GitHub introduces a new Copilot embedding model, enhancing code search in VS Code with improved accuracy and efficiency, according to GitHub’s announcement. GitHub has announced a significant upgrade to its Copilot tool, introducing a new embedding model that promises to enhance code search within Visual Studio Code (VS Code). This development aims to make code retrieval faster, more memory-efficient, and significantly more accurate, as detailed in a recent GitHub blog post. Enhanced Code Retrieval The new Copilot embedding model brings a 37.6% improvement in retrieval quality, doubling the throughput and reducing the index size by eight times. This means developers can expect more accurate code suggestions, faster response times, and reduced memory usage in VS Code. The model effectively provides the correct code snippets needed, minimizing irrelevant results. Why the Upgrade Matters Efficient code search is crucial for a seamless AI coding experience. Embeddings, which are vector representations, play a key role in retrieving semantically relevant code and natural language content. The improved embeddings result in higher retrieval quality, thereby enhancing the overall GitHub Copilot experience. Technical Improvements GitHub has trained and deployed this new model specifically for code and documentation, enhancing context retrieval for various Copilot modes. The update has shown significant improvements, with C# developers experiencing a 110.7% increase in code acceptance ratios and Java developers seeing a 113.1% rise. Training and Evaluation The model was optimized using contrastive learning techniques, such as InfoNCE loss and Matryoshka Representation Learning, to improve retrieval quality. A key aspect of the training involved using ‘hard negatives’—code examples that appear correct but are not—helping the model distinguish between nearly correct and actually correct code snippets. Future Prospects GitHub plans to expand its training and evaluation data to include…

GitHub Copilot Enhances Code Search with New Embedding Model

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:29
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011136-32.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07524+1.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.036-1.61%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002825+3.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.123+7.61%


Ted Hisokawa
Sep 26, 2025 03:41

GitHub introduces a new Copilot embedding model, enhancing code search in VS Code with improved accuracy and efficiency, according to GitHub’s announcement.





GitHub has announced a significant upgrade to its Copilot tool, introducing a new embedding model that promises to enhance code search within Visual Studio Code (VS Code). This development aims to make code retrieval faster, more memory-efficient, and significantly more accurate, as detailed in a recent GitHub blog post.

Enhanced Code Retrieval

The new Copilot embedding model brings a 37.6% improvement in retrieval quality, doubling the throughput and reducing the index size by eight times. This means developers can expect more accurate code suggestions, faster response times, and reduced memory usage in VS Code. The model effectively provides the correct code snippets needed, minimizing irrelevant results.

Why the Upgrade Matters

Efficient code search is crucial for a seamless AI coding experience. Embeddings, which are vector representations, play a key role in retrieving semantically relevant code and natural language content. The improved embeddings result in higher retrieval quality, thereby enhancing the overall GitHub Copilot experience.

Technical Improvements

GitHub has trained and deployed this new model specifically for code and documentation, enhancing context retrieval for various Copilot modes. The update has shown significant improvements, with C# developers experiencing a 110.7% increase in code acceptance ratios and Java developers seeing a 113.1% rise.

Training and Evaluation

The model was optimized using contrastive learning techniques, such as InfoNCE loss and Matryoshka Representation Learning, to improve retrieval quality. A key aspect of the training involved using ‘hard negatives’—code examples that appear correct but are not—helping the model distinguish between nearly correct and actually correct code snippets.

Future Prospects

GitHub plans to expand its training and evaluation data to include more languages and repositories. The company is also refining its hard negative mining pipeline to enhance quality further, with goals to deploy larger, more accurate models leveraging the efficiency gains from this update.

This latest enhancement is a step towards making AI coding assistants more reliable and efficient for developers, promising a smarter and more dependable tool for everyday development.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-copilot-enhances-code-search-with-new-embedding-model

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$300.87+1.65%
1
1$0.008568-0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119+3.29%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01525+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011152-32.76%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000031-4.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.000297+0.33%
Aster
ASTER$2.0341+10.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure