‘Golden’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Makes History As It Debuts On A Radio Chart

“Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack debuts on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay list while climbing across multiple other radio charts. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Jasmine Paige Moore attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” A Sing-Along Event at Regal LA Live on August 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

For weeks now, “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has ranked as the biggest song in the world. The tune shot straight to the summit on both of Billboard’s global tallies, and it also quickly conquered American rosters as well.

Sales and streams propelled “Golden” to No. 1, and ever since it first commanded some of the most competitive Billboard rosters, the tune has been gaining ground on a number of radio-focused lists. Airplay charts typically operate on a lag behind tallies powered solely by purchases or plays on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, which fans can impact immediately

This week, “Golden” makes history as it debuts on one radio ranking while simultaneously lifting on several others.

“Golden” Becomes Historic Hit for K-Pop

“Golden” debuts on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart this week at No. 33. The tune becomes one of just three tracks by K-pop girl groups to land on the list. Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” emerged as the first in 2023, climbing as high as No. 27, while Blackpink’s single “Jump” has thus far stalled at No. 40.

Blackpink Also Makes History

Before this week, only one tune from any K-pop girl group had ever made it to the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, one of Billboard’s electronic-leaning lists. At the same time, both “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “Jump” from Blackpink appear, tripling the total number of wins credited to all-female vocal groups from the K-pop space.

“Golden” Credits Multiple Acts

“Golden” is credited to four different musical acts. Fictional girl group Huntr/x, which was created for the movie K-Pop Demon Hunters, leads the billing, while three singers who actually voice the characters in the film — Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — are also named.

“Golden” Climbs on Four Billboard Radio Charts

This week, “Golden” appears on four of Billboard’s radio rankings. As it debuts on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, the cut also breaks into the top 10 for the first time on the Pop Airplay list, rising from No. 12 to No. 10. The track also improves to a new peak of No. 17 on the Adult Pop Airplay roster. Simultaneously, it inches up five spots to No. 24 on the Radio Songs ranking, which is the most competitive of all airplay tallies, as it doesn’t focus on just one style.

“Golden” Continues to Dominate

As plays on radio stations catch up to the immense popularity of “Golden,” the track continues to lead multiple Billboard charts. It commands both the Digital Song Sales and Streaming Songs rankings again and earns a fourth turn at No. 1 on the Hot 100.