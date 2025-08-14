Google clarifies that self‑custodial crypto wallets are safe on Play Store

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/14 22:03
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04334-13.95%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4144-3.10%

Google has clarified its policy on self-custodial wallets on its platform, confirming they are safe from a ban.

Summary
  • Google clarified that its Play Store rules don’t apply to self-crypto wallets
  • New rules will require exchanges and custodial wallets to provide licenses
  • The decision affects 15 major jurisdictions, including the U.S., the EU, and Canada, among others

After Google’s new Play Store policy caused an uproar in the crypto space, the tech giant updated its guidelines. On Wednesday, August 13, Google clarified that self-custodial crypto wallets are not subject to its new licensing requirements.

The update follows Google’s announcement of new rules for app developers in 15 jurisdictions, including the U.S., the EU, Canada, the U.K., Japan, and others. To have their apps available in these regions, developers will need to show licenses from relevant financial regulators. For instance, in the EU, developers must apply for a MiCA license in at least one member state.

These requirements go beyond what is mandated by law and could impact decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and PancakeSwap. Still, the exemption for non-custodial wallets was welcomed across the crypto community.

Google Play policy tightens up with regulation

An increasing number of jurisdictions are requiring crypto exchanges, both centralized and decentralized, to register with regulators. Typically, regulators do not distinguish between the two.

Exchanges and crypto wallets are becoming increasingly ubiquitous, and any broad ban could affect Android device sales.

Some social media users questioned what the new policy means for Solana’s (SOL) recently launched Seeker phones. These phones are based on Android’s open source software, but rely heavily on Google’s suite of services. Still, Solana has its own dApp Store for crypto-friendly apps, which could serve as an alternative way for users to download DeFi applications.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222-4.00%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004987-13.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-4.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001034-4.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00205-4.20%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.9112-5.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-4.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy