Harry Kane Becomes Fastest Player To Reach 100 Goals In Top 5 Leagues

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 09:18
On Friday, Harry Kane became the fastest player in the top 5 league era to reach 100 goals across all competitions for a new club. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Harry Kane has set yet another record since joining Bayern Munich. On Friday, the Englishman scored a brace in front of 75,000 fans at a sold-out Allianz Arena as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 4-0 to become the fastest player playing in a top-five league to score 100 goals across all competitions.

“It’s crazy for me,” Kane said. “It’s an honour to reach 100 goals for this great club. That also reflects on my teammates and the coaching staff, who are helping me. It’s great to reach it this quickly. Hopefully, to another 100 goals.”

Kane made it 2-0 in the 45th minute before completing his milestone from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. That goal marked his 18th penalty scored in the Bundesliga. The Englishman has never missed, naturally, another record.

The other two goals were scored by Jonathan Tah (22’) and Konrad Laimer (87’). The result means that Bayern Munich continues to lead the Bundesliga standings. The Rekordmeister has now won its first five games, scoring 22 goals and just conceding three times.

Kane has been a significant contributor to that success. The England captain has gone from record to record since joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

Although, as pointed out by Transfermarkt, there might be players who have reached 100 goals faster in the pre-modern era, no player has reached 100 goals faster in the top five league era than Kane. Scoring 100 goals in 104 games across all competitions means Kane broke a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid and equaled by Erling Haaland for Man City.

Harry Kane also became the first Bundesliga player to score all of his first 18 penalties. (Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

With Thomas Müller now with the Vancouver Whitecaps, it also feels like Kane is now a clear leader in Munich. It was the 32-year-old who raised concerns over the size of the squad ahead of the season, and on the field, Kane is now a clear leader as well.

Furthermore, in the absence of the injured Jamal Musiala, Kane has also become a more complete player. Kane no longer plays as an all-out no.9 but also likes to drop deep and acts more like a playmaker rather than a pure scorer.

Still, the goals define him. Kane has now scored ten goals in his first five Bundesliga games. That’s one goal less than Robert Lewandowski in 2020/21 when he broke Gerd Müller’s single-season record by scoring 41 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign. Despite being one goal behind, the Bundesliga goalscoring record is certainly within sight if Kane continues his pace.

What about the future? Could Kane score another 100 goals, or will he soon return to England? The British press has certainly fired up the rumor mill, linking Kane with a return to his native country.

Kane firmly shut down those rumors on Friday. “No, not at the moment,” Kane said when asked whether he was thinking about a return to England. “I’m really happy here. I have two years left on my contract. I’m enjoying every moment. That [returning to England] is not in my thought process. I’m enjoying it with the team, with the coach, and hopefully we continue to be successful.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/manuelveth/2025/09/26/harry-kane-becomes-fastest-player-to-reach-100-goals-in-top-5-leagues/

