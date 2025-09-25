Here’s How Much Bitcoin You Might Need to Retire Comfortably by 2035

Bitcoin is quickly becoming part of everyday retirement planning, and new research is giving a fresh look at how much BTC someone might actually need to retire comfortably by 2035. The study, shared by TheCryptoBasic, uses global data and factors like inflation and life expectancy to figure out what that number could be. For years, Bitcoin is quickly becoming part of everyday retirement planning, and new research is giving a fresh look at how much BTC someone might actually need to retire comfortably by 2035. The study, shared by TheCryptoBasic, uses global data and factors like inflation and life expectancy to figure out what that number could be. For years,