Here’s How Much Travis Kelce Brings To His Marriage With Taylor Swift

The billionaire pop star and three-time Super Bowl champion are now engaged, but no “gym teacher” could afford to propose to an “English teacher” with a $650,000 diamond ring. Here’s how much he brings to their love story.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially entered their Engagement Era. On Tuesday, the billionaire pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end released a joint Instagram post with photographs of their enchanted garden proposal. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple, who began dating in 2023, wrote.

As with any Taylor Swift announcement, there were plenty of Easter eggs for her fans—the post was signed with a dynamite emoji (one of the couple’s nicknames is TNT), and it was accompanied by a clip of her 2024 Tortured Poets Department song about Kelce, “So High School” (which includes the lyrics “you know how to ball, I know Aristotle”).

Of course, the couple won’t exactly be building their new life together on teachers’ salaries. The world’s richest female musician, Swift is worth an estimated $1.6 billion. Forbes first named the 35-year-old singer a billionaire in 2023, shortly after the start of her historic Eras Tour, which was the first concert tour ever to surpass $1 billion in revenue. The majority of Swift’s net worth—about $850 million—was earned during the tour and from cash she pocketed over the span of her nearly 20-year career. Her other main asset is her music catalog, which she now completely owns, having bought back the masters to her first six albums in May. She also has nearly $120 million in real estate, including the $17 million Rhode Island mansion she wrote about on her 2020 album Folklore, and a private jet worth some $23 million.

While Kelce could afford to buy her a diamond engagement ring worth an estimated $650,000, his fortune is nowhere close to hers. Forbes estimates the three-time Super Bowl champion is worth $70 million. Across his 12-year career as a tight end for the Chiefs and counting the money he is due in the 2025 NFL season, the 35-year-old Kelce (yes, they were both born in 1989) has earned $111 million on the field before taxes and agents’ fees. Forbes estimates he has brought in another $80 million or so in off-field earnings, which includes a portion of the three-year, $100 million contract he and his brother, Jason, signed in 2024 with Wondery for their podcast, New Heights.

It’s the podcast that brought Kelce and Swift together. In the summer of 2023, Kelce said on New Heights that he wanted to gift the singer a friendship bracelet (a Swiftie staple) with his number on it during her concert in his home stadium in Kansas City, but he wasn’t actually able to meet her. “He knows the elevator lady [and thought] that he could talk to her about … getting down to my dressing room,” Swift revealed in a recent New Heights appearance announcing the release of her 12th album, The Life of A Showgirl. “I got denied,” joked Kelce. That episode has generated more than 21 million views on YouTube alone.

In addition, Kelce has ventured into the world of film and television, including hosting the Amazon Prime Video show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and making a cameo in Adam Sandler’s 2025 movie Happy Gilmore 2. Kelce’s other ventures include investments in the Alpine Formula 1 racing team and a restaurant in Kansas City, both alongside his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes. Kelce has also tried his hand at entrepreneurship, as founder of the sportswear brand Tru Kolors and the nutritional supplements brand Hilo Gummies, the latter of which was acquired by a private equity firm. He has also monetized his fame through numerous endorsement deals with such brands as Bud Light, Pfizer and Nike.

In terms of assets he brings to the marriage, Kelce owns a $6 million mansion in Kansas City and a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom, which he drove to the premiere of ESPN’s new docuseries on the Chiefs, The Kingdom, earlier this week.

Together, the Swift-Kelce love story gives the pair a combined net worth of $1.67 billion, which puts them in rather elite company among celebrity power couples. Only Jay-Z (estimated net worth $2.6 billion) and Beyoncé ($780 million) rival the pair in terms of fame and power and are worth more. While they haven’t tied the knot yet, Rihanna (net worth $1 billion) and A$AP Rocky are worth considerably less, as are Kendra Scott and Zac Brown and David and Victoria Beckham.

The engagement news also lends support to many of the rumors started by Swift’s New Heights appearance, including that the two were already betrothed when she appeared on the show. On July 24, Kelce wrote on Instagram: “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯.” As Swift-ologists know, her lucky number is 13—the podcast was released on August 13, and her new album will be released on October 13 (or 10/3, which adds up to 13). Meanwhile, Kelce’s jersey number is 87, which combined with 13 equals 100. (The engagement announcement also came on the August 26, or 13×2.)

Even before the engagement, there was plenty of excitement about the year ahead, with one theory speculating that Swift would be the next Super Bowl halftime performer on February 8. Easter egg hunters point as evidence to Swift saying on the New Heights podcast that “sourdough has taken over my life in a huge way. I’m really talking about bread 60% of the time now.” Super Bowl LX—60, get it?—will be held at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, whose mascot is Sourdough Sam.

For now, Kelce has a new NFL season kicking off on September 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, one that could be his last. Should the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl for the sixth time since 2019 and then win the big game for the fourth time in seven years, he would add yet another ring to his growing collection. It will be valuable, but one could argue not nearly as valuable as the one Swift will slip on his finger likely sometime later next year.

With additional reporting by Justin Birnbaum and Brett Knight.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated at 10:15 p.m. Eastern on August 26, 2025, to correct Travis Kelce’s off-field career earnings figure, which is estimated to be roughly $80 million before taxes and agents’ fees.

