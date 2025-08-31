Here’s how U.S. Open’s signature cocktail’s price stacks up against inflation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 19:53
U
U$0.01781-1.05%
SIX
SIX$0.02147-0.09%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0364-2.89%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00212628+1.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10206-1.53%
SphereX
HERE$0.00027-30.59%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000203-64.26%

The Honey Deuce is the U.S. Open’s most famous cocktail.

Nbc | Nbcuniversal | Getty Images

While inflation rates have cooled in recent years, U.S. Open attendees may still be experiencing the aftertaste as they sip on the tennis championship’s iconic beverage.

The so-called Honey Deuce carries an eye-popping price tag of $23. While the drink costs the same as last year, it has had six price hikes since 2012 — and has outpaced inflation over the past decade.

The vodka-based beverage has become synonymous with the New York City-based event. It’s adorned with honeydew melon chunks that resemble tennis balls and is served in a souvenir glass.

Despite the high cost, the U.S. Open sold more than 550,000 of the cocktail last year, bringing in almost $13 million in revenue, according to NBC New York.

As tennis fans descend on New York for the two-week-long event, CNBC calculated how the Honey Deuce’s price change has fared compared with broader inflation.

Honey Deuce enthusiasts are shelling out around 53% more than they did in 2015, when the beverage cost $15, according to Sportico’s price tracker.

That’s higher than broader inflation as tracked in the consumer price index, or CPI. The CPI, which monitors a broad basket of goods and services, has increased about 36% between August 2015 and July 2025, the last month with data available.

In other words, if the Honey Deuce rose in tandem with overall inflation, it would cost approximately $20.33 today. The U.S. Tennis Association, which operates the facilities where the U.S. Open is held, did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

The Honey Deuce’s price has also risen at a faster clip than other alcoholic beverages bought outside of homes in U.S. cities. That average cost is up nearly 34% between August 2015 and July 2025, meaning it has seen slightly lower inflation than the overall CPI basket has.

Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/31/honey-deuce-us-open-signature-cocktail-price-inflation.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

PANews reported on June 25 that according to BusinessLIVE, the average daily trading volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded US$100 billion since June, significantly exceeding the trading volume of
Bitcoin
BTC$108,408.33-0.06%
MAY
MAY$0.0449+0.89%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074+13.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 15:32
Share
XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

Optimism is running high among supporters of XRP as Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg claimed that the long-awaited XRP spot ETFs could see inflows of $5 billion in their first month. Related Reading: Ethereum Bullishness: Ark Invest Boss Scoops $16-M More In BitMine Stock His comments, shared during a Friday interview, highlighted his belief that the funds would even outperform Ethereum ETFs, which have so far struggled to attract money from institutional investors. Ethereum ETFs Struggle While XRP Builds Optimism Bitcoin’s debut in the ETF market brought in $1.5 billion in net inflows in January 2024, according to Sosovaliue data. By February 12, just one month later, the total had climbed to $3.30 billion. Ethereum’s numbers, however, told a different story. Reports disclosed that the Ethereum spot ETFs recorded an outflow of $480 million in July 2024 and then lost another $5.60 million one month later. 🔥Canary Capital CEO says $XRP ETF can do $5 BILLION in the first month and can outperform $ETH from pure financial services👀🤯 FULL INTERVIEW👇👇https://t.co/s2BFB7F9mk#xrparmy #ripple #XRPCommunity #XRP pic.twitter.com/AqrgeSnjIz — Paul Barron Network (@paulbarrontv) August 29, 2025 A big reason was tied to money leaving the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE). Against this backdrop, McClurg argued that XRP’s position in the market gives it a stronger chance at instant success. He pointed out that after Bitcoin, XRP remains the most recognized token among Wall Street investors. According to him, this recognition, along with demand from its loyal community often called the “XRP Army,” will fuel immediate ETF adoption. Rising Odds Of An XRP ETF In 2025 Reports have shown increasing confidence that an XRP ETF will be approved this year. Analysts said odds for a launch in 2025 rose from 80% to 85%, a minor shift but still an upward one. McClurg agreed with this sentiment and mentioned that other cryptocurrencies such as Solana, Litecoin, and HBAR may also get ETF approval before the year ends. He added that XRP futures already being available adds weight to its chances of moving forward. Related Reading: A New Vision For Money: Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $10 Trillion According to McClurg, XRP has an advantage over Ethereum from a pure financial services standpoint. Unlike Ethereum, which is built largely around smart contracts and decentralized apps, XRP is tied directly to payments and cross-border settlements. That use case, he suggested, makes it easier for Wall Street’s major players to understand and support, especially through regulated investment vehicles. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
MemeCore
M$0.65908-7.55%
Threshold
T$0.01627+1.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005112+1.52%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/31 18:00
Share
Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026

Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026

The post Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Forget the hype about SOL and Pi Coin for a moment; while Solana and Pi Coin certainly show market strength, a new challenger is quietly building a reputation as the top crypto to buy now that might just redefine what a memecoin can be. Layer Brett, a groundbreaking Ethereum Layer 2 solution, isn’t just riding the wave; it’s looking to break it. This isn’t just another crypto presale; it’s a chance to get in on a project promising utility, speed, and rewards that could truly make early backers wealthy by 2026. Why layer 2 gives layer Brett the edge Let’s be real: Ethereum’s mainnet, for all its security, can be slow and gas fees cripplingly expensive. This creates friction, making everyday transactions a pain. Most memecoins, like the original Brett or even giants like Solana and Pi Coin, were either built on congested chains or had zero utility, leaving users frustrated with high costs and limited functionality. Layer Brett completely sidesteps this as the top crypto to buy now. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, it offers lightning-fast transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees, cutting costs down to pennies. It brings genuine blockchain scalability to the meme token space. Layer Brett is not just another memecoin; it’s Layer 2 with purpose. This unique architecture is why Layer Brett is designed for performance, scale, and user rewards, unlike many simple meme projects. The project aims to rival established tokens such as Solana and Pi Coin. How LBRETT Rewards Early Buyers This isn’t about mere speculation. LBRETT offers tangible benefits from day one. Early participants in the crypto presale aren’t just buying tokens; they’re stepping into an ecosystem built to reward them handsomely. We’re talking about incredible staking benefits, with early buyers earning massive rewards, potentially upwards of 1,900% APY…
Threshold
T$0.01627+1.11%
Solana
SOL$202.08+1.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.05742-0.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 20:10
Share

Trending News

More

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026

Could Remittix Rise More Than Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Did As ChatGPT Predicts $RTX To Rise Over 4,000 % In 2025?

Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?