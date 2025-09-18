Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/18 01:23
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010268+1.79%
SphereX
HERE$0.000259+7.91%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003286+5.89%

Top Bitcoin mining stocks like IREN and Bitfarms have surged this year, helped by their expansion into the lucrative artificial intelligence data center industry.

Summary
  • Some popular Bitcoin mining stocks have jumped this year.
  • IREN and Bitfarms have added billions to their valuations.
  • The growth is driven by their ongoing investments in the AI space.

IREN stock jumped from $5.17 in April to $37, pushing its market capitalization from $1.29 billion to $9.78 billion.

Similarly, Bitfarms soared from $0.6612 in April to $3 today, with its market capitalization hitting $1.63 billion. Its valuation is much higher than the $950 million that Riot Platforms wanted to buy it for. 

Bitfarms and IREN stocks are rising amid AI bets

The main reason companies like Bitfarms and IREN are rising is that they are investing millions of dollars to become large players in the data center industry.

In August, IREN disclosed that it had acquired 4,200 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs and is in the process of buying thousands more.

While Bitcoin (BTC) mining is still its largest business, its AI cloud revenue nearly doubled to $7 million from $3.6 million in the same quarter in 2024. Its mining revenue rose from $141 million to $180 million. 

The company hopes that the AI industry will bring in annualized revenue of between $200 million and $250 million by December once it reaches 10,000 GPUs. Over time, the company hopes to deploy 60,000 GPUs at its sites in British Columbia.

https://twitter.com/Umbisam/status/1966993916424777807

Meanwhile, Bitfarms is also scaling its business to become a large player in the industry. It recently announced a reorganization that saw it exit the Argentine market.

Its focus now is on its 250-acre project in Pennsylvania that it hopes will become a major provider of AI services in the U.S. It has partnered with TS Data Centers to build the project.

Bitcoin mining companies are replicating CoreWeave and Core Scientific model

Bitfarms and IREN are aiming to replicate the success of companies like CoreWeave and Core Scientific.

CoreWeave, which started as a Bitcoin miner, is expected to make over $5.26 billion in revenues this year and $12 billion in 2026. It has already inked a multi-billion-dollar deal with OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT. 

Most notably, CoreWeave is in the process of acquiring Core Scientific in a $9 billion deal. This is a notable transaction as Core Scientific was about to go bankrupt a few years ago until it ventured in the AI data center business.

The AI data center industry is growing, as evidenced by the recently announced $17 billion deal between Microsoft and Nebius. 

Most importantly, expanding into the AI space means that IREN and Bitfarms will not depend solely on the Bitcoin mining industry. A major challenge with Bitcoin mining is that a halving event happens every four years, reducing Bitcoin rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.84526+16.75%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.933--%
Threshold
T$0.01707+1.00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Share
Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The live-streaming and e-commerce company has struck a deal to acquire 7,500 BTC, instantly becoming one of the largest public […] The post Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,866.34-0.80%
Movement
MOVE$0.1289-0.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01724-6.25%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:15
Share
The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more

The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Solana
SOL$239.74+0.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,866.34-0.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689-2.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative