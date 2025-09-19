Hong Kong’s Investment Holding Company Sets To Bitcoin Mining

Hong Kong-listed DL Holdings Group is diving headfirst into the Bitcoin mining sector with a $21.85 million convertible bond deal, according to the report by Coinidol.com.



The company, through a partnership with Fortune Peak, plans to acquire over 2,200 advanced Bitcoin miners, with an initial goal of producing roughly 200 BTC annually. This action is part of a broader strategy to build a Bitcoin reserve exceeding 4,000 BTC within the next two years, positioning itself as a leading Bitcoin hashrate stock in the Asian market.



Asian companies to integrate cryptocurrencies



By engaging in mining, DL Holdings is not only acquiring Bitcoin but is also generating revenue and building its digital asset exposure from the ground up. The use of zero-coupon convertible bonds to fund the acquisition is a fascinating intersection of traditional finance and the crypto industry, demonstrating how companies are finding innovative ways to finance their digital asset strategies.



Such a steps signalize that more corporations including in Asia are viewing Bitcoin not just as a speculative holding but as a long-term strategic asset that can be used to diversify their balance sheets and enhance shareholder value.