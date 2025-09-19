How AI And Nation-States Could Put Open-Source Software At Risk

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:17
Threshold
T$0.01734+1.46%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0545+0.16%
Vice
VICE$0.0217-0.45%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1026+3.53%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010218+1.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1487+5.08%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.8804+2.97%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 19: An information screen informs travellers that train information is not running due to the global technical outage at Canal Street subway station on July 19, 2024 in New York City. Businesses and transport worldwide were affected by a global technology outage that was attributed to a software update issued by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm whose software is used by many industries around the world. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Open-source software powers much of the modern internet – from cloud infrastructure to government services. As a digital public good, its reliability is essential to the internet and yet increasingly fragile.

Despite its ubiquity, most projects are maintained by a small number of volunteers or underfunded developers. Tech giants are spending billions on artificial intelligence, but far less on securing the open-source tools that underpin their products.

As The Economist put it, “the software at the heart of the internet is maintained not by giant corporations or sprawling bureaucracies but by a handful of earnest volunteers toiling in obscurity.” The rise of autonomous AI agents could destabilize this ecosystem. Nation-states and cybercriminals may soon weaponize these tools to exploit the openness of open source software.

How AI Supercharges Old Threats

AI can scan repositories, inject subtle backdoors, generate benign-looking contributions, or impersonate trusted developers. Stormy Peters, vice president for communities at GitHub, noted in ComputerWeekly that “China has the second-largest number of developers on GitHub by country.” That global scale matters because it amplifies the risk.

Ryan Ware, an open-source security expert, sees the threat already taking shape. “AI can help with some of the social engineering aspects,” he told me. “It’s already a proven benefit to help people in creating content for social engineering efforts.”

In other words, AI doesn’t need to write malicious code to be dangerous – it just needs to talk like a developer. The same dynamic is unfolding in developer communities. As the Wall Street Journal reported, activity on Stack Overflow has collapsed by more than 90% since the launch of ChatGPT.

That decline matters because, as tech writer Nick Hodges explained in InfoWorld, “Stack Overflow provides much of the knowledge that is embedded in AI coding tools, but the more developers rely on AI coding tools the less likely they will participate in Stack Overflow, the site that produces that knowledge.”

Dan Middleton, chair of the Confidential Computing Consortium’s technical advisory committee, says, “AI agents are already a routine part of both open-source and closed source software maintenance. Many developers rely on automated tools – linters, test runners, dependency updaters – to catch common errors. The transition to AI-assisted development is accelerating.” That acceleration makes it useful to examine how past breaches unfolded.

What Past Breaches Reveal About Today’s Risks

These incidents show how a single weak link can ripple through entire systems – an effect AI could magnify. The XZ Utils backdoor offered a glimpse of how devastating a single compromise can be. Before that came the SolarWinds breach, a Russian operation that infiltrated trusted update channels across the U.S. government and industry.

Even widely used packages can rest on fragile foundations. The Node.js utility fast-glob, downloaded nearly 80 million times a week and embedded in more than 30 Department of Defense projects, is maintained by a single developer in Russia.

HONG KONG – 2019/04/05: In this photo illustration a Russian Federation flag is seen on an Android mobile device with a figure of hacker in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket via Getty Images

While there’s no evidence of wrongdoing, the situation highlights the enormous trust placed in lone maintainers. In an article for The Register, Haden Smith of Hunted Labs noted, “Every piece of code written by Russians isn’t automatically suspect, but popular packages with no external oversight are ripe for the taking by state or state-backed actors.” The growing reliance on single maintainers shows why AI-driven threats could be so destabilizing.

AI Can Turn Small Threats Into Big Ones

With generative AI, such attacks could scale faster and operate with greater stealth. “A proliferation of independent agents can reduce the risk posed by any single compromised tool, but that also makes deep inspection of each tool more difficult,” Middleton said. “On the other hand, consolidating trust into a small set of well-vetted agents improves auditability, yet increases systemic risk.”

That systemic tension extends to volunteer capacity. Ware believes the deeper problem is capacity. “There aren’t enough resources to cover every open-source project with overworked maintainers that find their projects suddenly in use by industry,” he said.

Derek Zimmer, executive director of the Open Source Technology Improvement Fund, told me, “A majority of organizations don’t know nor fully understand how much open source they run, or their level of exposure to these kinds of threats.”

Over time, software continues to become complex, including the amount of direct and indirect dependencies on the software. “This interdependence gives rise to rich software that delivers fantastic features, but the hidden cost is the increased exposure to threats in the supply chain,” Zimmer said.

Exhausted volunteers need more support to reduce risk. “An attack where a maintainer who no longer can or wants to contribute to a critical project can simply hand off the project to a malicious actor is a very real threat, and advocacy for mechanisms to reduce the risks are few and far between,” he warned.

For now, it’s often easy to spot where AI is making contributions, because it tends to add too many extra libraries. “AI conversations are still pretty easy to spot but may not be as easy to catch in a few years. I think we are still far away from the capability being there for AI, but I have no doubt that someone will attempt to do this at scale,” Zimmer cautioned.

When AI Becomes A Spy Tool

With organizations generating more data than ever, the risk of AI-driven surveillance is only increasing. “If China develops the best AI models and DeepSeek on Alibaba Cloud becomes the dominant thing that everyone uses, it would have unfettered access to personal and business secrets,” Zimmer said.

As AI tools integrate into coding assistants and business platforms, unsuspecting users may expose sensitive data. Ware has considered detection tools to flag AI-generated contributions, but admitted that “It would be the beginning of a new cat-and-mouse game that would be ongoing for decades.”

That kind of endless cycle leaves project maintainers under immense pressure. “The open source culture needs to have a wake-up call,” Zimmer said. “Maintainers need to be notified that they are critical parts of the global supply chain.”

Nation-states are constantly searching for new ways to infiltrate their adversaries’ systems. Too many organizations take for granted the unpaid work of open source maintainers. Without greater support, these projects could one day be handed off, whether willingly or through burnout, to hostile actors or even AI agents weaponized by nation-states.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidkirichenko/2025/09/18/how-ai-and-nation-states-could-put-open-source-software-at-risk/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

The post Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-to-invest-in-ethereum-eyes-5500-october/
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014447-2.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010218+1.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0836--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:48
Share
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002592+12.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01756+3.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Share
Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet announces the exclusive listing of $ZKC, $AVNT, $MRLN, $HOLO, and $XTER to expand the ecosystem and boost Web3, AI, and DeFi accessibility.
Xterio
XTER$0.0995--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002017-2.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+4.94%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options