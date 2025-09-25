The post How to Find the Next Big Pump.Fun Meme Coins For 10x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The appeal of Pump.fun is simple: you are not there for a 2x or 3x gain. The risk runs too high for such small wins. What you really want is the next big meme coin with 100x or even 1,000x upside.   The challenge, of course, is figuring out which of the thousands of coins launched every day has even a slim chance of making it. That’s where AI can potentially help. While it is not an oracle that can tell you exactly which coins are going to break out, its advanced “analytical” abilities help you sort through key signals and give you a head start. Sponsored Sponsored Spotting Early Signals Most Pump.fun coins live and die within hours, so the earliest signs matter most. Look out for sudden traction on social media, especially when posts start spiking in likes and shares before the token shows real volume. The Profit Window For Pump.Fun Tokens According To ChatGPT If speculations build quickly and look organic rather than bot-driven, you may be staring at the start of a run. For example, Moo Deng (MOODENG) took off quickly. The hype pulled in real money, and before long, it had a nine-figure market cap and heavy trading volume.  That kind of run shows what early momentum can do when liquidity shows up. Volume vs. Hype Sponsored Sponsored Next, the bot highlighted the importance of comparing the hype in the feed to real on-chain numbers.  Volume confirms hype — but they don’t always move together. On Pump.fun, some coins trend on social feeds but barely trade, while others spike in volume but have no meme to carry them. What you want to see is hype translating into actual liquidity.  The Average Hype Duration of Pump.Fun Meme Coins According to ChatGPT-5 For instance, suppose a new meme… The post How to Find the Next Big Pump.Fun Meme Coins For 10x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The appeal of Pump.fun is simple: you are not there for a 2x or 3x gain. The risk runs too high for such small wins. What you really want is the next big meme coin with 100x or even 1,000x upside.   The challenge, of course, is figuring out which of the thousands of coins launched every day has even a slim chance of making it. That’s where AI can potentially help. While it is not an oracle that can tell you exactly which coins are going to break out, its advanced “analytical” abilities help you sort through key signals and give you a head start. Sponsored Sponsored Spotting Early Signals Most Pump.fun coins live and die within hours, so the earliest signs matter most. Look out for sudden traction on social media, especially when posts start spiking in likes and shares before the token shows real volume. The Profit Window For Pump.Fun Tokens According To ChatGPT If speculations build quickly and look organic rather than bot-driven, you may be staring at the start of a run. For example, Moo Deng (MOODENG) took off quickly. The hype pulled in real money, and before long, it had a nine-figure market cap and heavy trading volume.  That kind of run shows what early momentum can do when liquidity shows up. Volume vs. Hype Sponsored Sponsored Next, the bot highlighted the importance of comparing the hype in the feed to real on-chain numbers.  Volume confirms hype — but they don’t always move together. On Pump.fun, some coins trend on social feeds but barely trade, while others spike in volume but have no meme to carry them. What you want to see is hype translating into actual liquidity.  The Average Hype Duration of Pump.Fun Meme Coins According to ChatGPT-5 For instance, suppose a new meme…

How to Find the Next Big Pump.Fun Meme Coins For 10x Gains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:51
The appeal of Pump.fun is simple: you are not there for a 2x or 3x gain. The risk runs too high for such small wins. What you really want is the next big meme coin with 100x or even 1,000x upside.  

The challenge, of course, is figuring out which of the thousands of coins launched every day has even a slim chance of making it.

That’s where AI can potentially help. While it is not an oracle that can tell you exactly which coins are going to break out, its advanced “analytical” abilities help you sort through key signals and give you a head start.

Spotting Early Signals

Most Pump.fun coins live and die within hours, so the earliest signs matter most. Look out for sudden traction on social media, especially when posts start spiking in likes and shares before the token shows real volume.

The Profit Window For Pump.Fun Tokens According To ChatGPT

If speculations build quickly and look organic rather than bot-driven, you may be staring at the start of a run.

For example, Moo Deng (MOODENG) took off quickly. The hype pulled in real money, and before long, it had a nine-figure market cap and heavy trading volume. 

That kind of run shows what early momentum can do when liquidity shows up.

Volume vs. Hype

Next, the bot highlighted the importance of comparing the hype in the feed to real on-chain numbers. 

Volume confirms hype — but they don’t always move together. On Pump.fun, some coins trend on social feeds but barely trade, while others spike in volume but have no meme to carry them. What you want to see is hype translating into actual liquidity. 

The Average Hype Duration of Pump.Fun Meme Coins According to ChatGPT-5

For instance, suppose a new meme coin spikes on social media, and within an hour, its trading volume jumps from 50 SOL to 5,000 SOL. That would signal a genuine move.

Red Flags To Avoid On Pump.Fun

It’s common on Pump.fun for a few wallets to swallow huge tranches at launch. Rug risks are real if one wallet controls supply or if liquidity isn’t locked after migrating from the curve. Low initial liquidity pools also make exits painful once price action stalls.

Example: Gen Z Quant (QUANT) became the case study here. The creator sold ~51 million tokens for ~128 SOL right after launch. Price spiked on attention, then cracked, and early buyers felt the slide. 

A quick scan of holder distribution — something ChatGPT flagged as just as important as social traction — can save you from coins that exist solely to trap latecomers.

The Virality Factor

Meme coins are memes first, tokens second. A funny, catchy idea can sometimes outweigh mediocre token mechanics. But virality is unpredictable, and plenty of memes that seem clever never gain traction. 

For instance, MOODENG started as a simple joke but grew because people kept trading it, and there was strong liquidity after the first day. 

Without that kind of volume, even the funniest meme coin dies out. Use the meme as your first check, but always look for proof on-chain before you put in real money.

Entry and Exit Discipline

Plan your exits before you buy. Decide on profit levels — maybe 10x or 20x — and stick to them. Take some profit as the price climbs, keep a small piece if you want, but never let gains vanish because you hoped for another sharp spike.

For example, Gen Z Quant raced to a $70 million–$85 million cap in hours, then crashed and never came back. Those who sold on the way up made money. Those who waited lost it. Having targets protects you from that fall.

Finally, it helps on Pump.fun if you know your way around quality data. To do that, you need tools that feed you actionable insight rather than just hype. For example, on-chain trackers that let you monitor new launches, wallet distribution, and liquidity movements in real time. 

A smart way to go about this is to combine reliable data with social monitoring tools that scan X, Telegram, and Discord for spikes in mentions. The mix of analytics and sentiment gives you a better shot at catching the next big one before it explodes.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/how-to-find-next-big-pump-fun-meme-coins/

Source: https://beincrypto.com/how-to-find-next-big-pump-fun-meme-coins/
