ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
AdaMix is a parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) method for large language models that outperforms both full fine-tuning and existing PEFT approaches like LoRA and adapters. By using a mixture of adaptation modules with stochastic routing and merging, AdaMix trains only 0.1–0.2% of parameters while maintaining the same computational cost as baseline PEFT methods. This innovation dramatically reduces storage needs and boosts performance across NLU and NLG tasks, making it one of the most effective fine-tuning techniques to date.AdaMix is a parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) method for large language models that outperforms both full fine-tuning and existing PEFT approaches like LoRA and adapters. By using a mixture of adaptation modules with stochastic routing and merging, AdaMix trains only 0.1–0.2% of parameters while maintaining the same computational cost as baseline PEFT methods. This innovation dramatically reduces storage needs and boosts performance across NLU and NLG tasks, making it one of the most effective fine-tuning techniques to date.

How to Improve AI Models While Training Only 0.1% of Parameters

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/01 15:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05808-1.22%
1
1$0.02826-9.68%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000010396+1.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.00446+0.90%

:::info Authors:

(1) Yaqing Wang, Purdue University (wang5075@purdue.edu);

(2) Sahaj Agarwal, Microsoft (sahagar@microsoft.com);

(3) Subhabrata Mukherjee, Microsoft Research (submukhe@microsoft.com);

(4) Xiaodong Liu, Microsoft Research (xiaodl@microsoft.com);

(5) Jing Gao, Purdue University (jinggao@purdue.edu);

(6) Ahmed Hassan Awadallah, Microsoft Research (hassanam@microsoft.com);

(7) Jianfeng Gao, Microsoft Research (jfgao@microsoft.com).

:::

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Background

    2.1 Mixture-of-Experts

    2.2 Adapters

  2. Mixture-of-Adaptations

    3.1 Routing Policy

    3.2 Consistency regularization

    3.3 Adaptation module merging and 3.4 Adaptation module sharing

    3.5 Connection to Bayesian Neural Networks and Model Ensembling

  3. Experiments

    4.1 Experimental Setup

    4.2 Key Results

    4.3 Ablation Study

  4. Related Work

  5. Conclusions

  6. Limitations

  7. Acknowledgment and References

Appendix

A. Few-shot NLU Datasets B. Ablation Study C. Detailed Results on NLU Tasks D. Hyper-parameter

Abstract

Standard fine-tuning of large pre-trained language models (PLMs) for downstream tasks requires updating hundreds of millions to billions of parameters, and storing a large copy of the PLM weights for every task resulting in increased cost for storing, sharing and serving the models. To address this, parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) techniques were introduced where small trainable components are injected in the PLM and updated during fine-tuning. We propose AdaMix as a general PEFT method that tunes a mixture of adaptation modules – given the underlying PEFT method of choice – introduced in each Transformer layer while keeping most of the PLM weights frozen. For instance, AdaMix can leverage a mixture of adapters like Houlsby (Houlsby et al., 2019) or a mixture of low rank decomposition matrices like LoRA (Hu et al., 2021) to improve downstream task performance over the corresponding PEFT methods for fully supervised and few-shot NLU and NLG tasks. Further, we design AdaMix such that it matches the same computational cost and the number of tunable parameters as the underlying PEFT method. By only tuning 0.1 − 0.2% of PLM parameters, we show that AdaMix outperforms SOTA parameter-efficient fine-tuning and full model fine-tuning for both NLU and NLG tasks. Code and models are made available at https://aka.ms/AdaMix.

1 Introduction

Standard fine-tuning of large pre-trained language models (PLMs) (Devlin et al., 2019; Liu et al., 2019; Brown et al., 2020; Raffel et al., 2019) to downstream tasks requires updating all model parameters. Given the ever-increasing size of PLMs (e.g., 175 billion parameters for GPT-3 (Brown et al., 2020) and 530 billion parameters for MTNLG (Smith et al., 2022)), even the fine-tuning step becomes expensive as it requires storing a full copy

\ Figure 1: Performance of different parameter-efficient fine-tuning methods on GLUE development set with RoBERTa-large encoder following a setup similar to (Houlsby et al., 2019) for fair comparison. We report the performance of Pfeiffer (Pfeiffer et al., 2021), Houlsby (Houlsby et al., 2019) and LoRA (Hu et al., 2021) with their default number of fine-tuned parameters as well as the number of fine-tuned parameters used in AdaMix with a mixture of adaptations . Red dash shows the performance of full model fine-tuning.

\ of model weights for every task. To address these challenges, recent works have developed parameterefficient fine-tuning (PEFT) techniques. These approaches typically underperform standard full model fine-tuning, but significantly reduce the number of trainable parameters. There are many varieties of PEFT methods, including prefix-tuning (Li and Liang, 2021) and prompt-tuning (Lester et al., 2021) to condition frozen language models via natural language task descriptions, low dimensional projections using adapters (Houlsby et al., 2019; Pfeiffer et al., 2020, 2021) and more recently using low-rank approximation (Hu et al., 2021). Figure 1 shows the performance of some popular PEFT methods with varying number of tunable parameters. We observe a significant performance gap with respect to full model tuning where all PLM parameters are updated.

\ In this paper, we present AdaMix, a mixture of adaptation modules approach, and show that it outperforms SOTA PEFT methods and also full model fine-tuning while tuning only 0.1 − 0.2% of PLM parameters.

\ In contrast to traditional PEFT methods that use a single adaptation module in every Transformer layer, AdaMix uses several adaptation modules that learn multiple views of the given task. In order to design this mixture of adaptations, we take inspiration from sparsely-activated mixture-of-experts (MoE) models. In traditional dense models (e.g., BERT (Devlin et al., 2019), GPT-3 (Brown et al., 2020)), all model weights are activated for every input example. MoE models induce sparsity by activating only a subset of the model weights for each incoming input.

\ Consider adapters (Houlsby et al., 2019), one of the most popular PEFT techniques, to illustrate our method. A feedforward layer (FFN) is introduced to down-project the hidden representation to a low dimension d (also called the bottleneck dimension) followed by another up-project FFN to match the dimensionality of the next layer. Instead of using a single adapter, we introduce multiple project-up and project-down FFNs in each Transformer layer. We route input examples to one of the project-up and one of the project-down FFN’s resulting in the same amount of computational cost (FLOPs) as that of using a single adapter. For methods like LoRA (Hu et al., 2021), that decomposes the gradient of pre-trained weights into low-rank matrices (A and B), we introduce multiple lowrank decompositions and route the input examples to them similar to adapters.

\ We discuss different routing mechanism and show that stochastic routing yields good performance while eliminating the need for introducing any additional parameters for module selection. To alleviate training instability that may arise from the randomness in selecting different adaptation modules in different training steps, we leverage consistency regularization and the sharing of adaptation modules during stochastic routing.

\ The introduction of multiple adaptation modules results in an increased number of adaptation parameters. This does not increase computational cost but increases storage cost. To address this, we develop a merging mechanism to combine weights from different adaptation modules to a single module in each Transformer layer. This allows us to keep the number of adaptation parameters the same as that of a single adaptation module. Our merging mechanism is inspired by model weight averaging model soups (Wortsman et al., 2022) and multi BERTs (Sellam et al., 2022). Weight averaging of models with different random initialization has been shown to improve model performance in recent works (Matena and Raffel, 2021; Neyshabur et al., 2020; Frankle et al., 2020) that show the optimized models to lie in the same basin of error landscape. While the above works are geared towards fine-tuning independent models, we extend this idea to parameter-efficient fine-tuning with randomly initialized adaptation modules and a frozen language model.

\ Overall, our work makes the following contributions:

\ (a) We develop a new method AdaMix as a mixture of adaptations for parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) of large language models. Given any PEFT method of choice like adapters and low-rank decompositions, AdaMix improves downstream task performance over the underlying PEFT method.

\ (b) AdaMix is trained with stochastic routing and adaptation module merging to retain the same computational cost (e.g., FLOPs, #tunable adaptation parameters) and benefits of the underlying PEFT method. To better understand how AdaMix works, we demonstrate its strong connections to Bayesian Neural Networks and model ensembling.

\ (c) By tuning only 0.1 − 0.2% of a pre-trained language model’s parameters, AdaMix is the first PEFT method to outperform full model fine-tuning methods for all NLU tasks on GLUE, and outperforms other competing methods for NLG and few-shot NLU tasks.

\ Practical benefits of PEFT methods. The most significant benefit of PEFT methods comes from the reduction in memory and storage usage. For a Transformer, the VRAM consumption can be significantly reduced as we do not need to keep track of optimizer states for the frozen parameters. PEFT methods also allow multiple tasks to share the same copy of the full (frozen) PLM. Hence, the storage cost for introducing a new task can be reduced by up to 444x (from 355MB to 0.8MB with RoBERTa-large encoder in our setting).

\ We present background on Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) and adapters in Section 2 of Appendix.

\

2 Background

2.1 Mixture-of-Experts

\

\ \ \ Figure 2: Mixture-of-Adaptations (AdaMix) with adapters (Houlsby et al., 2019) as the underlying PEFT mechanism. For illustration, we show M = 4 adaptation modules consisting of feedforward up (FFN_U) feedforward down (FFN_D) projection matrices. The above block shown for one Transformer layer is repeated across all the layers. AdaMix stochastically routes instances from an input batch via randomly selected adaptation modules resulting in FLOPs match to a single module with consistency regularization and parameter sharing. Adaptation merging (Figure 4) collapses multiple modules to match single-module parameters in each layer.

\ \ \ Figure 3: Conventional adapter design in standardTransformer architecture.

\ \ \

\

2.2 Adapters

The predominant methodology for task adaptation is to tune all of the trainable parameters of the PLMs for every task. This raises significant resource challenges both during training and deployment. A recent study (Aghajanyan et al., 2021) shows that PLMs have a low instrinsic dimension that can match the performance of the full parameter space.

\ To adapt PLMs for downstream tasks with a small number of parameters, adapters (Houlsby et al., 2019) have recently been introduced as an alternative approach for lightweight tuning.

\ \

\

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01216+1.84%
Union
U$0.006232+0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06805+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.87+1.53%
XRP
XRP$2.3043+2.38%
COM
COM$0.00463+6.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Moore’s Law and Dennard Scaling drove explosive growth in computing power. But in the early 2000s, things hit a wall when transistors became so tiny. Multi-Core Processors let chip work on multiple tasks at once. This led to the rise of GPUs, which are built to handle thousands of tasks in parallel.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002009-4.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008107+0.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04404-1.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/06 14:11

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla payout faces shareholder vote today

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,462.92
$103,462.92$103,462.92

-0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,393.27
$3,393.27$3,393.27

-0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3022
$2.3022$2.3022

+1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.88
$160.88$160.88

+0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0791
$1.0791$1.0791

-0.56%