Hyperliquid And Cardano Price Down 10% In 1 Week, Frustrated Traders Look At $ LBRETT’s 50x As Answer

It’s been a rough week for some fan favourites. The Cardano price is down, Hyperliquid can’t crack resistance, and traders are getting restless.

The market’s moving, but not in the direction anyone wants. That’s why more eyes are landing on Layer Brett—a low-cap, high-reward contender that still feels like a ground-floor play. While others fumble, this one’s quietly lining up for a 50x.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano price recovery is taking forever

The Cardano price has dipped again, dropping below $0.95 after a sluggish week—and traders are getting fed up. Sure, there’s talk of whales loading up and some technicals hinting at a bounce. But real momentum? Still missing. Some predictions throw out numbers like $2 or even $10, but that’s a long way off.

Cardano has been around forever and still hasn’t reclaimed its old highs. The tech is solid, and the fans are loyal—but nothing happens fast. Upgrades move at a crawl. Big partnerships are rare. And while other projects sprint, Cardano just kind of… shuffles.

If you’re into the slow burn, maybe that’s fine. But for anyone chasing a quick upside, the Cardano price isn’t delivering. It’s less “next 100x” and more “maybe one day.” Traders are starting to look elsewhere—and after this week’s drop, who can blame them?

Hyperliquid (HYPE): Traders stuck under $50 and getting twitchy

Hyperliquid has been making noise as a slick Layer‑1 DEX with cheap trades and solid tools—but the Hyperliquid price isn’t playing along. It’s been dancing around $44 all week, stuck in a rut after falling more than 10%. Everyone’s watching $50, but so far it’s held like a brick wall.

That resistance is starting to get annoying. Hyperliquid has tested it a few times now and keeps getting knocked back. Unless something shifts, it could slide even further—some traders are eyeing a dip toward $36 before anything big happens.

The platform itself? Cool. The chart? Not so much. And in this market, people want fast wins. Hyperliquid still has long-term potential, but right now it’s struggling to break free. Until that changes, it’s just another token stuck in traffic.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Traders want 50x, not 5% — this is where they’re looking

While big-name tokens are stuck going sideways, Layer Brett is still early, cheap, and actually doing something. The price is sitting under $0.005, with more than $1 million already raised and staking rewards at 2,520% APY. That’s not “wait and hope” territory—that’s “buy and earn right now.”

Layer Brett isn’t just another meme coin riding vibes. Layer Brett is built as an Ethereum Layer 2, which means fast transactions, low gas fees, and tech that can actually scale. The Layer Brett team’s already baked in gamified staking, and there’s a DAO on the roadmap—so it’s not all bark, there’s bite too.

Traders aren’t looking for coins that might move. They want something fresh with 50x upside and the tools to back it up. Layer Brett fits the bill. If everything else is stuck in first gear, this is the one revving at the line.

Conclusion

The Cardano price isn’t exciting anyone. Hyperliquid’s stuck in the waiting room. But Layer Brett? It’s early, it’s moving, and it’s already paying out. With presale access still open and staking rewards in the thousands of percent, this Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin looks less like a gamble and more like a shot at serious upside. Traders want speed, risk, and potential. Layer Brett’s got all three.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

