Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Surges 17% as Platform Generates $3 Million in Daily Fees

Hyperliquid is trading at $47.12 with a market cap of $12.7 billion and daily volume exceeding $540 million

The platform generates $3 million in daily fees and controls 62% of perp DEX open interest despite losing volume market share to Aster

Over 660,000 HYPE tokens worth $30 million are staked through systematic buyback programs that reduce circulating supply

Technical analysis shows key support at $46.10 with bulls targeting a breakout above $49 that could lead to $55-$60

HyperEVM network hosts over 100 protocols with $2 billion in total value locked as the platform expands beyond perpetual trading

Hyperliquid is trading at $47.12, up nearly 5% in the last 24 hours. The token has a market cap of over $12.7 billion and daily trading volume crossing $540 million.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price

The price has been building higher lows after a corrective phase. This pattern has created support that traders are watching for the next move up.

Community members have identified $60 as a fair value target for HYPE. The token has been reclaiming ground without heavy volatility spikes. If resistance around the mid-$50s clears with volume, the $60 level could come into reach.

Hyperliquid continues to generate roughly $3 million daily in fees. This happens even as competitor Aster ramps up market share. The consistent fee income provides a floor for the ecosystem.

There is speculation that new mechanisms could push daily fees above $10 million. If implemented, these changes would alter the competitive landscape between perp DEXes.

Technical Structure Points to Breakout Levels

The price remains constructive as long as it holds above $42 support. Moving averages are beginning to align in favor of bulls. RSI still leaves room for upside.

The breakout levels to watch are $44 to $49. Sustained closes in this range would open a path toward higher prices. Failure to hold $42 could invite volatility back into the chart.

Price is consolidating above the $45 zone with key support at $46.10. This level has been tested repeatedly with buyers stepping in each time. A hold here sets up potential for another test of $48 to $49.

A clean breakout above $49 would shift sentiment toward continuation. This could open the path to the $52 to $55 zone. The $46.10 level is critical for maintaining this setup.

Staking Activity Reduces Supply

On-chain data shows over 660,000 HYPE tokens staked, worth approximately $30 million. These positions continue to grow due to systematic buybacks. The staking activity reduces circulating supply and strengthens price resilience.

More tokens are locked and fewer are available to sell. Each rally attempt finds stronger footing as a result. Combined with daily fee inflows, this creates a loop between fundamentals and technicals.

Market Share Shifts While Open Interest Stays Strong

DeFi analyst Patrick Scott released a thesis arguing Hyperliquid remains the most investable perp DEX despite losing market share. Hyperliquid’s share of perp DEX volume fell from 45% to 8% in recent weeks. Aster has grown to more than $270 billion in weekly trades during the same period.

Scott argues that Hyperliquid’s fundamentals set it apart from competitors. The exchange continues to generate strong revenue while trading at a reasonable multiple. Open interest measures liquidity and is much stickier than volume.

Hyperliquid still commands about 62% of the perp DEX open interest market. This metric reflects user commitment to the platform beyond short-term trading activity.

Expansion Plans Beyond Perpetual Trading

The HyperEVM network is already hosting over 100 protocols. The network has $2 billion in total value locked. This expansion reduces the platform’s dependence on perpetual futures trading alone.

USDH is a new stablecoin backed by reserves held with BlackRock and Superstate. The stablecoin represents another diversification effort for the ecosystem.

HIP-3 is an initiative that would allow builders to launch new perps markets by staking large amounts of HYPE. This would create a supply sink for the token.

Scott noted his thesis would be invalidated if Hyperliquid’s open interest or revenue dropped materially. He also said USDH needs to gain liquidity over the next year. For now, he maintains Hyperliquid is better positioned than competitors running heavy incentive programs.

