Hyperliquid mainnet launches permissionless spot-quoted assets, with USDH becoming the first enabled asset

PANews reported on September 28th that Hyperliquid announced the launch of a permissionless spot quote asset on its mainnet. Stable asset deployers can enable the "quote asset" status according to on-chain requirements. Any quote asset can be used as a quote asset in the first HIP-1 spot trading pair; new trading pairs between existing base and quote assets can be deployed through a permissionless Dutch auction, independent of the HIP-1 token auction. Native Markets has deployed USDH as the first permissionless quote asset, and HYPE/USDH trading is now live . The company plans to deploy more permissionless trading pairs as soon as possible.
