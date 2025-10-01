The post ‘I Want to Vomit’: Robert Kiyosaki Blasts Buffett Over New Gold and Silver Push appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Robert Kiyosaki is furious. The Rich Dad Poor Dad author said he wanted to “vomit” after hearing Warren Buffett praise gold and silver – two assets the billionaire has ridiculed for decades.

Kiyosaki believes Buffett’s sudden change in tone is a warning.

Here’s a deeper dive.

Buffett’s Long History of Mocking Gold

Buffett has never been a fan of gold. In a 2011 letter to shareholders, he called it “neither of much use nor procreative.”

Back in 2009, he told CNBC that the metal would “not do anything … except look at you” over the next five years.

For decades, the Berkshire Hathaway boss preferred farmland, businesses, or index funds – assets that generate real returns – over what he once described as a “way of going long on fear.”

Apart from a brief investment in Barrick Gold during the pandemic, which Berkshire quickly sold, Buffett stayed away from precious metals. That’s why his new stance is turning heads.

Also Read: Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin ETFs for “Losers,” Applauds Trump’s Crypto Order

Gold and Silver Rally to New Highs

The timing of Buffett’s praise is important. Gold prices are trading near $3,887 per ounce, while silver has surged to $47.27, up 15% in a month and nearly 50% higher than a year ago.

The rally is being driven by multiple pressures:

The risk of a US government shutdown after the Senate failed to pass funding.

A weaker dollar.

Inflation, which ticked up to 2.9% in August.

Rising global uncertainty.

Two Investors, Two Worldviews

This clash is about two very different ways of reading the market. Buffett built his reputation by dismissing fear-driven assets, while Kiyosaki has spent years warning of economic crashes and urging people to buy gold, silver, and more recently, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Now, unexpectedly, both point in the same direction: move into defensive assets. For Kiyosaki, if even Warren Buffett is talking up gold, investors should brace for serious trouble ahead.

The Bottom Line

Buffett once mocked gold as “lifeless.” Today, he’s touting it as a safe bet. Kiyosaki sees that as a red flag and a signal that the “old rules no longer apply.”

Whether investors choose gold, silver, or crypto, both voices are pointing to the same conclusion: stormy days may be coming for stocks and bonds.