iExec brings TEE-based privacy tools to Arbitrum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:13
iExec, a trust layer for decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and artificial intelligence (AI), has rolled out its privacy framework on Arbitrum (ARB), as outlined in the most recent reports shared with Finbold on Monday, September 8.

With the launch, iExec has become the first and only privacy platform delivering Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technology to Arbitrum’s $3.15 billion network.

The integration offers developers a new toolkit to build applications that safeguard sensitive data and deliver innovative solutions across AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and gaming, all without the need to manage complex infrastructures.

iExec’s multi-chain strategy

This deployment marks the first step in iExec’s broader multi-chain strategy, with a rollout across multiple Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine (EVM) networks planned for the near future. 

However, projects such as Ototamto, DexPal, and 1xBuild are already making use of iExec’s privacy stack to enhance security and data protection. 

The initiative has also drawn support from partners, including Aethir and security firm Halborn. Most notable, though, is iExec’s collaboration with AR.IO, which has already produced Web3Telegram, a messaging platform built for privacy. 

All privacy-enabled processes are powered by iExec’s native token, RLC, which underpins confidential transactions, protected datasets, and secure computations on Arbitrum.

Indeed, with privacy concerns becoming ever more common in Web3, TEE-powered privacy on Arbitrum is set to protect millions of existing and newcoming traders and developers alike, covering areas from front-running to surveillance and data leaks.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/iexec-brings-tee-based-privacy-tools-to-arbitrum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
