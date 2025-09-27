Implementation Details of Tree-Diffusion: Architecture and Training for Inverse Graphics

Abstract and 1. Introduction

We implement our architecture in PyTorch [1]. For our image encoder we use the NF-ResNet26 [4] implementation from the open-sourced library by Wightman [38]. Images are of size 128 × 128 × 1 for CSG2D and 128 × 128 × 3 for TinySVG. We pass the current and target images as a stack of image planes into the image encoder. Additionally, we provide the absolute difference between current and target image as additional planes.

\ For the autoregressive (CSGNet) baseline, we trained the model to output ground-truth programs from target images, and provided a blank current image. For tree diffusion methods, we initialized the search and rollouts using the output of the autoregressive model, which counted as a single node expansion. For our re-implementation of Ellis et al. [11], we flattened the CSG2D tree into shapes being added from left to right. We then randomly sampled a position in this shape array, compiled the output up until the sampled position, and trained the model to output the next shape using constrained grammar decoding.

\ This is a departure from the pointer network architecture in their work. We think that the lack of prior shaping, departure from a graphics specific pointer network, and not using reinforcement learning to fine-tune leads to a performance difference between their results and our re-implementation. We note that our method does not require any of these additional features, and thus the comparison is fairer. For tree diffusion search, we used a beam size of 64, with a maximum node expansion budget of 5000 nodes.

