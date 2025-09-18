Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 00:46
bitcoin-mining2-5.webp GoldenMining246426 2

While Wall Street elites cheered for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut policy, the deposits in ordinary people’s bank accounts faced a devaluation crisis. In an era of falling interest rates, traditional savings and financial products have meager returns and are unable to resist the invisible giant hand of inflation.

Are people left to watch their idle funds evaporate? No! A revolution in wealth creation is quietly underway. GoldenMining, with years of experience in cloud mining, now has the capabilities to help crypto holders achieve a 200% increase in wealth!

How to achieve a 200% increase in wealth through GoldenMining?

GoldenMining cloud computing power contracts are not high-risk investments. After years of testing by a professional team and repeated configuration adjustments, they ensure stable and generous fixed returns and are a powerful tool for coping with market fluctuations.

1. Register an account: Visit GoldenMining.cc to create an account and receive a $15 bonus, which can be used to purchase “Daily Sign-in Rewards” and quickly learn the platform rules.

2. Provides a variety of mining contracts: suitable for short-term and long-term investors, users have diverse choices.

ContractInvestDaily ReturnPayback cycleTotal Return
New User Contract$100$42 Days$108
Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd$650$8.455 Days$692.25
AntminerL9 17GH$3,500$4917 Days$4,333
Elphapex DG2$9,000$139.530 Days$13,185
Elphapex DG2+$12,500$212.538 Days$20,575
ANTSPACE HD5$55,000$1,05647 Days$20,575
BITMAIN ANTSPACE HW5$300,000$9,60050 Days$780,000

(For more contracts, please visit goldenmining.cc)

3. Start Mining: After investing in a contract, instantly activate your hashrate and begin your mining journey.

4. Earn Profits: No complicated operations are required. Daily returns are fixed, settled every 24 hours, and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

GoldenMining cloud computing contracts offer stable growth potential, making them a popular global investment platform. Leverage the fixed income generated from these contracts for secondary investment or to enhance your contract portfolio, potentially achieving a 200% asset appreciation.

GoldenMining’s unique advantages

  • Eco-friendly mining: Utilizes renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.
  • Fund security: All user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides AIG insurance coverage for every investment.
  • Significantly lowered barriers to entry: Users don’t need to prepare their own cryptocurrency mining equipment, learn specialized knowledge, or incur expensive electricity costs; GoldenMining handles the entire process.
  • 24/7 customer support with an average response time of less than 30 seconds.
  • Multi-currency compatibility: Accepts deposits and withdrawals in XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDC, ADA, and other major cryptocurrencies.
  • Referral bonus: When user B creates an account using user A’s invitation code, user A earns a 3% commission for every contract user B purchases. If user B invites user C to create an account, user A still earns a 2% commission for every contract user C purchases, for a total commission bonus of 5% (3% + 2%). This bonus is permanent.
GoldenMining

How does GoldenMining’s XRP cloud mining work?

GoldenMining operates over 90 cryptocurrency mining farms worldwide, boasting over 200,000 independently operated advanced mining machines. When users pay for XRP investment contracts, the platform intelligently allocates the required computing power to the contract, helping them earn more cryptocurrency. A professional team maintains the mining machines at the physical farms in real time, generating returns at extremely low cryptocurrency acquisition costs. Fixed returns are deposited into investor accounts. Ultimately, investors can convert their account balances into major cryptocurrencies, without any currency restrictions.

Reasonably avoid the unknown risks of interest rate cuts

While most people are still debating whether interest rates will be cut, by 25% or 50%, and if so, what investments should they make if bank rates are lowered? Pioneers are already quietly achieving stable wealth growth through GoldenMining, without fear of volatility.

Visit the official website: https://goldenmining.cc

Official email: [email protected]

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum's future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
