IOST Forges Alliance with Conflux to Redefine Stablecoin Payments

2025/09/17 10:10
IOST, a high-performance decentralized blockchain network, has announced its groundbreaking collaboration with Conflux. This partnership aims to redefine stablecoin adoption along with consumer payments. IOST and Conflux both have unique specialities needed to push the boundaries of decentralized payments infrastructure.

This initiative is set to provide scalability and user-friendly solutions. IOST has witnessed the advancement through its official X account, while the other partner, Conflux, is a scalable Layer-1 blockchain to process payments.

IOST Integrates into Conflux to Expand its Ecosystem

IOST is a renowned platform for high-speed, scalability, and a developer-focused blockchain ecosystem. The platform seeks consistent partnerships to expand its strength across the landscape of Web3. IOST combines efforts with Conflux to experience a Layer-1 blockchain, gaining traction across the ecosystem.

 The platform has the capability to reshape stablecoin ecosystems, providing a seamless experience of payments. The alliance aims to build a trustworthy framework for the adoption of real-world assets and stablecoins in daily-based transactions.

Conflux Proves its Abilities to Shape the Future of Payments

Conflux is renowned as the next-generation Layer-1 blockchain, focusing on innovation, scalability, regulatory compliance, and cross-border adoption. The platform processes payments, and its stablecoin infrastructure resonates with IOT’s vision, accelerating blockchain usability. It provides consumer-ready solutions which are beyond speculation.

IOST and Conflux, by collaborating with each other, are poised to provide secure, fast, and compliant payment rails. Their combined effort can link Web2 users with the Web3 economy. IOST, by joining forces with Conflux, strives to pave the way for stronger industry growth. The platform aims to highlight the growing significance of partnerships like that, fostering blockchain innovation.

