Is ASTER’s price heading for a crash? Watch out for TWO key red flags!

Key Takeaways
Why is ASTER at risk?
Extreme whale concentration and stacked leverage make ASTER highly sensitive to sell-offs.
What could trigger another dump?
Mid-October vesting releases 53.5 million tokens monthly. According to a prominent analyst, that’s too much for top wallets to absorb.
The aftermath of Aster’s [ASTER] launch was pure volatility in action.
In under 72 hours, HODLers banked millions as the altcoin ripped to $2, marking a staggering 1,700%+ spike. That kind of parabolic move usually sparks FOMO. However, the market quickly hit a liquidity crunch.
After peaking at $2, ASTER dumped by 15.8% as whales offloaded profits, including one wallet selling $60 million intra-day. In short, the launch played out like a textbook “pump and dump” cycle.
And yet, the greed isn’t over.
On the derivatives side, ASTER’s Open Interest ripped to $822 million – Marking a near 31% jump from the previous day. That’s $200 million in fresh speculative capital flowing in, with traders chasing leverage.
Normally, a move like this screams strong risk appetite. However, in ASTER’s case, it’s a high-beta play. Post-launch, the market already sniffed whale rotation. So, any further pushes could spark another flush.
ASTER supply concentration sparks manipulation fears
ASTER’s double-digit dump wasn’t just a greed spike.
Instead, the market’s getting spooked over supply concentration. With 8 billion coins spread across 45,967 HODLers, supply concentration is fueling wild volatility and triggering multi-million-dollar long sweeps.
In fact, the top 3 wallets control 77.9% of ASTER supply (6.2 billion), with one whale hoarding 44.7%. Zooming out, the top 10 wallets hold 96% of the supply (7.69 billion). This makes the market highly sensitive to large sell-offs.
In short, ASTER’s 15% dump came down to extreme supply centralization.
Why does it matter? Supply this stacked is usually seen in low- to mid-cap tokens. However, with smart money offloading at the top, FUD rippled through the market, leaving the altcoin primed for volatile swings.
Against this backdrop, ASTER’s mid-October vesting unlock will release 53.5 million tokens monthly for 80 months. However, analysts say even the top 4 wallets can’t soak that much selling, and that might leave ASTER primed for a crash.
Source: https://ambcrypto.com/is-asters-price-heading-for-a-crash-watch-out-for-two-key-red-flags/