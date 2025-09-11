Is Dogecoin Mining Profitable in 2025? A Cost–Benefit Analysis

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 18:09
Dogecoin has long been a favorite among crypto miners thanks to its unique position as a meme coin with real utility. Since it is merged-mined with Litecoin, Dogecoin benefits from a robust network and steady mining participation. In 2025, with DOGE trading near $0.21–$0.22, the question many miners ask is whether running ASIC machines still delivers a strong return. The short answer is yes — profitability remains solid, especially for miners with access to low-cost electricity. This article breaks down the key factors, runs through a shutdown price example, and compares ROI across the latest hardware.

Impact of electricity cost, coin price, and network difficulty

Electricity cost

Electricity is the largest expense in mining operations. Profit margins are strongest in regions with rates between $0.03 and $0.06 per kWh, while miners paying more than $0.10 per kWh may find it difficult to stay profitable. Top ASIC miners combined with low-cost energy make the biggest difference. Mining pools like ViaBTC help maximize efficiency by offering stable payouts and merged mining.

Coin price

As of September 2025, DOGE trades around $0.21–$0.22, well above its early-year range of $0.06–$0.12. At this level, mining profits are two to three times higher than earlier projections. Still, price volatility remains a risk; sharp declines can quickly reduce profitability, especially for miners with high energy costs.

Network difficulty

Network difficulty adjusts based on the total network hash rate. When more miners join, difficulty rises, reducing the amount of DOGE earned per rig. Fortunately, Dogecoin supports merged mining with Litecoin, allowing miners to earn LTC alongside DOGE, improving overall returns and lowering risk.

Shutdown price calculation example

The shutdown price is the DOGE value at which revenue equals electricity costs. If DOGE trades below this point, mining becomes unprofitable. The following formula calculates the shutdown price:

Shutdown Price = (Daily Energy Cost × Electricity Price) ÷ (Daily DOGE Output × (1 – Pool Fee))

Example setup:

  • Antminer L9
  • Hashrate: 16 GH/s
  • Power: 3360 W = 80.64 kWh/day
  • Electricity Rate: $0.06/kWh
  • Difficulty: 99.30 M
  • DOGE Output: 80.87 DOGE/day
  • Pool Fee: 1%

Calculation:

  • Daily Energy Cost = 80.64 × 0.06 = $4.84
  • Net DOGE Output = 80.87 × 0.99 =80.06 DOGE
  • Shutdown Price = 4.84 ÷ 80.06 ≈ $0.06 per DOGE

Since DOGE trades above $0.21 in 2025, this setup is highly profitable, well above the shutdown threshold.

Annual ROI by mining machine

With DOGE priced near $0.21, ROI projections are stronger than ever. Below is an updated comparison assuming $0.06/kWh electricity costs. 

Miner ModelHashratePower (W)Efficiency (J/G)Est. ROI @ $0.21 DOGE
Antminer L79.5 GH/s3425361$2,222.85/year
ElphaPex DG1+14 GH/s3920280$3,872.65/year
Antminer L916 GH/s3360210$5,011.45/year

ASICs dominate Dogecoin mining profitability. GPU rigs are rarely worthwhile unless electricity is extremely cheap.

Conclusion

Dogecoin mining in 2025 is highly profitable for miners with efficient ASIC rigs and affordable electricity. With DOGE trading above $0.21, industrial-grade miners can achieve impressive ROI. However, profitability still hinges on electricity rates, hardware choice, and market volatility.

For large-scale miners, the outlook is bright. For small hobbyists in regions with high energy costs, directly buying DOGE may remain the better choice.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/72916/is-dogecoin-mining-profitable-in-2025/

