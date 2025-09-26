James Wynn predicts Hyperliquid’s decline as ASTER token surges 2,200%, outperforming HYPE with $24B in daily trading volume.   Crypto trader James Wynn predicts that Hyperliquid (HYPE) will face a slow decline, especially after the ASTER token’s massive 2,200% rally. Wynn, who is known for his bold market predictions, attributes this inevitable downfall to key […] The post James Wynn Claims Hyperliquid’s Decline Is Inevitable After ASTER Rally appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.James Wynn predicts Hyperliquid’s decline as ASTER token surges 2,200%, outperforming HYPE with $24B in daily trading volume.   Crypto trader James Wynn predicts that Hyperliquid (HYPE) will face a slow decline, especially after the ASTER token’s massive 2,200% rally. Wynn, who is known for his bold market predictions, attributes this inevitable downfall to key […] The post James Wynn Claims Hyperliquid’s Decline Is Inevitable After ASTER Rally appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

James Wynn Claims Hyperliquid’s Decline Is Inevitable After ASTER Rally

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 11:00
James Wynn predicts Hyperliquid’s decline as ASTER token surges 2,200%, outperforming HYPE with $24B in daily trading volume.

 

Crypto trader James Wynn predicts that Hyperliquid (HYPE) will face a slow decline, especially after the ASTER token’s massive 2,200% rally.

Wynn, who is known for his bold market predictions, attributes this inevitable downfall to key features and market dynamics. These are now favoring ASTER, a new decentralized exchange (DEX) on the BNB Chain.

ASTER’s Key Advantages Over Hyperliquid

ASTER has quickly positioned itself as a formidable competitor in the DEX space. The platform has outperformed Hyperliquid in terms of both revenue and trading volume.

ASTER’s 24-hour perpetual trading volume recently hit $24 billion, more than double that of Hyperliquid. Furthermore, ASTER generates $10 million in daily revenue, nearly four times more than Hyperliquid.

One of the significant advantages of ASTER over Hyperliquid is its ability to offer MEV-free (miner extractable value) execution, hidden orders, and dual trading interfaces. These features help protect traders from malicious activities like front-running, which Hyperliquid has struggled to address. 

By providing a secure environment for both retail and professional traders, ASTER has garnered increased market interest, with Wynn noting that the platform’s offerings are key reasons why he is backing the ASTER token for long-term growth.

Whale Activity and Institutional Support for ASTER

Whale activity around the ASTER token has intensified in recent weeks, which further validates Wynn’s predictions.

On-chain data shows that two whales recently accumulated 118.25 million ASTER tokens, worth $270 million, representing 7.13% of the circulating supply. In addition, 15 wallets withdrew 68.25 million ASTER tokens, valued at $156 million, from the platform.

This surge in institutional interest highlights the growing confidence in ASTER’s long-term success. According to Wynn, the support from major players and the continuous rally in ASTER’s price indicate that the project is poised for further growth, positioning it as a leading contender in the DEX market.

Wynn Predicts Hyperliquid’s Decline

His past experiences with the platform shape Wynn’s outlook on Hyperliquid. After losing $100 million in liquidations, Wynn criticized Hyperliquid for exposing his positions and making him vulnerable to market manipulation.

He believes that, with the rise of stronger competitors like ASTER, Hyperliquid will ultimately face a “slow and painful death.”

Wynn predicts that while Hyperliquid may persist for a while, ASTER’s continued success will make it increasingly difficult for Hyperliquid to remain competitive.

The growing advantages of ASTER in terms of security features and whale interest point to a shifting market, making Hyperliquid’s decline almost inevitable.

