Jannik Sinner’s Coach Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open Final

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Jannik Sinner of Italy returns against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their Men’s Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

One day ahead of the US Open men’s final on Sunday, Jannik Sinner’s coach provided an injury update on the world No. 1.

Sinner sustained an abdominal injury during the second set, won by Felix Auger-Aliassime, and received medical treatment. He ended up winning four sets and will face No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

“He just had a little abdominal discomfort at one point, but after treatment with the physiotherapist, it went away,” Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner’s coach, said per SuperTennis. “When he came back, he wasn’t sure how he was doing in the first few games, so he didn’t push. Then he started pushing, and his serve got better and better. I think he’s fine for Sunday.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their Men’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images

The injury impacted Sinner’s serve – he made just 53% of his first serves – and his team made suggestions on how he could change his motion.

“During the match, we recommended a few more kicks to start the rally with an advantage,” he said.

“Then the abdominal discomfort complicated the situation; he felt more pain when throwing the ball back.

“Maybe at a certain point, he played too much in the middle, and Auger-Aliassime was able to swing his forehand. It’s not easy to change heights against someone who serves and pushes so hard.”

The US Open final will mark the third straight major final featuring Sinner and Alcaraz.

Alcaraz holds a 9-5 career advantage, 3-2 in majors and 6-2 on hardcourts, including the Cincinnati final where Sinner retired with a virus.

Alcaraz is 7-3 in their last 10 meetings.

“Carlos can vary a lot; he can use different tactics, so you have to prepare as best you can and try to execute your plan,” Vagnozzi said.

“It will be a very difficult match against Carlos.”