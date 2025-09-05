Jito Foundation Sparks Excitement With Massive JTO Update

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 18:32
Altcoins

The Jito ecosystem is entering a new phase as its foundation rolls out several initiatives designed to boost the JTO token’s long-term value.

The moves include a completed $1 million buyback, a fee hike approved by governance, and new efforts to improve transparency and community engagement.

First Buyback Completed

Over the past 10 days, Jito executed its inaugural JTO buyback, totaling $1 million. The operation was conducted in four stages using a TWAP strategy, with plans to keep this approach in place for now. Looking ahead, the foundation revealed it is building out auction-style systems that will allow value capture to occur automatically within the protocol.

Governance Shifts to JIP-24

One of the most impactful changes comes from the community’s approval of JIP-24, a proposal that raises the fee collected from the Jito Block Engine to 6%. This adjustment is expected to significantly increase inflows to the DAO’s treasury, providing greater financial backing for the project and potentially enhancing the token’s utility and value proposition.

Strengthening the Ecosystem

Beyond direct token economics, the Jito Foundation has also launched a dedicated JTO Economic Hub. This new portal is designed to give token holders clearer insight into how value is distributed and managed across the ecosystem. In addition, the foundation confirmed it will host the first-ever JTO holder conference on September 24, marking an effort to bring the community closer to the protocol’s long-term vision.

What It Means for JTO

Taken together, these updates reflect an ecosystem aiming to mature both financially and organizationally. By combining treasury growth with new communication tools and community events, Jito is signaling its commitment to making JTO more than just a governance token—it’s positioning it as a central pillar of the network’s sustainability.

Source: https://coindoo.com/jito-foundation-sparks-excitement-with-massive-jto-update/

