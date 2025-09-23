The post ‘Jolly LLB 3’ Ranks Among Global Top 10 Scorers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indian stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla on a poster of the Bollywood film ‘Jolly LLB 3’. Star Studio 18 The latest Hindi release, Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 3, has earned the love of the audience and climbed up the global charts. The Bollywood court-room drama scored $9.7 million over its first three days to rank among the top-grossing films worldwide this weekend. Comscore ranked the Indian film at the eighth slot on its weekly global list of top-scoring films for the weekend ending September 21. Jolly LLB 3: Indian film ranks among global top scorers for third week in a row Indian actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as back as advocates on the Bollywood film ‘Jolly LLB 3’. Star Studio 18 The week ending September 21 was the third week in a row when an Indian film made it to Comscore’s list of films scoring the highest worldwide for a weekend. After AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi and Karthik Gattamneni’s Mirai ranked on the list over the past two weeks. The Hindi film Jolly LLB 3 is the latest film to rank on Comscore’s list (and the third Indian one in a row). Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao who reprise their lead roles in the film. Jolly LLB 3 Box office report Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 had a decent opening on September 19 when it hit theatres. In India the film opened a little below $2 million while the global score crossed $2.2 million on the first day. The positive reviews and a good word-of-mouth helped the film’s score soar significantly over the first weekend. Jolly LLB 3 earned a little above $4.5 million in two days and closed its first weekend at… The post ‘Jolly LLB 3’ Ranks Among Global Top 10 Scorers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indian stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla on a poster of the Bollywood film ‘Jolly LLB 3’. Star Studio 18 The latest Hindi release, Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 3, has earned the love of the audience and climbed up the global charts. The Bollywood court-room drama scored $9.7 million over its first three days to rank among the top-grossing films worldwide this weekend. Comscore ranked the Indian film at the eighth slot on its weekly global list of top-scoring films for the weekend ending September 21. Jolly LLB 3: Indian film ranks among global top scorers for third week in a row Indian actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as back as advocates on the Bollywood film ‘Jolly LLB 3’. Star Studio 18 The week ending September 21 was the third week in a row when an Indian film made it to Comscore’s list of films scoring the highest worldwide for a weekend. After AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi and Karthik Gattamneni’s Mirai ranked on the list over the past two weeks. The Hindi film Jolly LLB 3 is the latest film to rank on Comscore’s list (and the third Indian one in a row). Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao who reprise their lead roles in the film. Jolly LLB 3 Box office report Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 had a decent opening on September 19 when it hit theatres. In India the film opened a little below $2 million while the global score crossed $2.2 million on the first day. The positive reviews and a good word-of-mouth helped the film’s score soar significantly over the first weekend. Jolly LLB 3 earned a little above $4.5 million in two days and closed its first weekend at…

‘Jolly LLB 3’ Ranks Among Global Top 10 Scorers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 20:24
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.03152+10.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016571-4.64%
Arweave
AR$5.997+0.89%
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0.002268-4.90%

Indian stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla on a poster of the Bollywood film ‘Jolly LLB 3’.

Star Studio 18

The latest Hindi release, Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 3, has earned the love of the audience and climbed up the global charts. The Bollywood court-room drama scored $9.7 million over its first three days to rank among the top-grossing films worldwide this weekend. Comscore ranked the Indian film at the eighth slot on its weekly global list of top-scoring films for the weekend ending September 21.

Jolly LLB 3: Indian film ranks among global top scorers for third week in a row

Indian actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as back as advocates on the Bollywood film ‘Jolly LLB 3’.

Star Studio 18

The week ending September 21 was the third week in a row when an Indian film made it to Comscore’s list of films scoring the highest worldwide for a weekend. After AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi and Karthik Gattamneni’s Mirai ranked on the list over the past two weeks. The Hindi film Jolly LLB 3 is the latest film to rank on Comscore’s list (and the third Indian one in a row). Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao who reprise their lead roles in the film.

Jolly LLB 3 Box office report

Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 had a decent opening on September 19 when it hit theatres. In India the film opened a little below $2 million while the global score crossed $2.2 million on the first day. The positive reviews and a good word-of-mouth helped the film’s score soar significantly over the first weekend.

Jolly LLB 3 earned a little above $4.5 million in two days and closed its first weekend at $7.5 million in India. Globally, the film crossed $5 million and earned nearly $5.7 million by the end of Saturday. The film, headlined by Kumar and Warsi, scored nearly $10 million in its first weekend at the global box office. By the end of its first Monday, Jolly LLB 3 is poised to cross the $10 million-mark at the global ticket windows.

Jolly LLB 3 review

Arshad Warsi reprises his role of a small-time and righteous lawyer in the new Hindi film ‘Jolly LLB 3’.

Star Studio 18

Subhash Kapoor first brought his own style of legal comedy to Bollywood with Jolly LLB in 2013. Arshad Warsi emerged as a widely-loved star from the film, redefining his stardom nearly a decade after the widespread success of Munnabhai MBBS (Warsi was a supporting actor in the Rajkumar Hirani film which was headlined by Sanjay Dutt).

In 2017, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar joined the team and Warsi was missing from the scene. Kumar’s film was equally popular and praised for being sharp, witty and relatable to the mileu in which it was set up. After both the lawyers garnered ample love from the audience, they joined hands for the third film – Jolly LLB 3.

Jolly LLB 3, much like the previous two films, sets up the honest Jolly Tyagi (Warsi) and street-smart Jolly Mishra (Kumar) with a dash of local culture. (The two lawyers hail from different cities in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.) Quickly, we are brought to the moment of tussle where honesty and kindness wins over street-smartness and the two lawyers join hands to deal with the corrupt.

Kapoor continues to showcase his knowledge of the region with a tight grip on the costumes, culture and language of the two main characters. He manages well to maintain the slight difference they ought to display. The director, who has also written Jolly LLB 3 (and the other two films in the franchise), manages to retain a balance between the art and commerce of the film. The film not only mentions certain important issues surrounding the Indian society but also handles them sensitively. The deep understanding and beautiful craft of the director is ably supported by his actors. Warsi, Shukla and Kumar display their best and bring forth all their might for Jolly LLB 3. Qureshi and Rao also manage to impress, even with their limited screen space.

Where Jolly LLB fails to match its predecessors lies somewhere between the need to balance between the two different kinds of Jolly, the lawyer. While ensuring that Warsi gets his due even in the presence of a star like Kumar, the film falls short of being as witty and fun as the second one. On the other hand, in an attempt to ensure that Akshay Kumar’s character does not fade away in comparison with the ‘original Jolly’, the Jolly LLB 3 appears to compromise a lot on the intensity of the issues and dramatic situations. While it is an entertaining as well as sensitive film, Jolly LLB 3 can easily be ranked at the lowest among the three films.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/swetakaushal/2025/09/23/jolly-llb-3-ranks-among-global-top-10-scorers/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.006662-8.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Share
Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.66+0.55%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016569-4.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:06
Share
Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

BitcoinWorld Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Are you ready to witness a phenomenon? The world of technology is abuzz with the incredible rise of Lovable AI, a startup that’s not just breaking records but rewriting the rulebook for rapid growth. Imagine creating powerful apps and websites just by speaking to an AI – that’s the magic Lovable brings to the masses. This groundbreaking approach has propelled the company into the spotlight, making it one of the fastest-growing software firms in history. And now, the visionary behind this sensation, co-founder and CEO Anton Osika, is set to share his invaluable insights on the Disrupt Stage at the highly anticipated Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. If you’re a founder, investor, or tech enthusiast eager to understand the future of innovation, this is an event you cannot afford to miss. Lovable AI’s Meteoric Ascent: Redefining Software Creation In an era where digital transformation is paramount, Lovable AI has emerged as a true game-changer. Its core premise is deceptively simple yet profoundly impactful: democratize software creation. By enabling anyone to build applications and websites through intuitive AI conversations, Lovable is empowering the vast majority of individuals who lack coding skills to transform their ideas into tangible digital products. This mission has resonated globally, leading to unprecedented momentum. The numbers speak for themselves: Achieved an astonishing $100 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in less than a year. Successfully raised a $200 million Series A funding round, valuing the company at $1.8 billion, led by industry giant Accel. Is currently fielding unsolicited investor offers, pushing its valuation towards an incredible $4 billion. As industry reports suggest, investors are unequivocally “loving Lovable,” and it’s clear why. This isn’t just about impressive financial metrics; it’s about a company that has tapped into a fundamental need, offering a solution that is both innovative and accessible. The rapid scaling of Lovable AI provides a compelling case study for any entrepreneur aiming for similar exponential growth. The Visionary Behind the Hype: Anton Osika’s Journey to Innovation Every groundbreaking company has a driving force, and for Lovable, that force is co-founder and CEO Anton Osika. His journey is as fascinating as his company’s success. A physicist by training, Osika previously contributed to the cutting-edge research at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. This deep technical background, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, has been instrumental in Lovable’s rapid ascent. Before Lovable, he honed his skills as a co-founder of Depict.ai and a Founding Engineer at Sana. Based in Stockholm, Osika has masterfully steered Lovable from a nascent idea to a global phenomenon in record time. His leadership embodies a unique blend of profound technical understanding and a keen, consumer-first vision. At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, attendees will have the rare opportunity to hear directly from Osika about what it truly takes to build a brand that not only scales at an incredible pace in a fiercely competitive market but also adeptly manages the intense cultural conversations that inevitably accompany such swift and significant success. His insights will be crucial for anyone looking to understand the dynamics of high-growth tech leadership. Unpacking Consumer Tech Innovation at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 The 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World is set to be marked by a truly special event: Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. From October 27–29, Moscone West in San Francisco will transform into the epicenter of innovation, gathering over 10,000 founders, investors, and tech leaders. It’s the ideal platform to explore the future of consumer tech innovation, and Anton Osika’s presence on the Disrupt Stage is a highlight. His session will delve into how Lovable is not just participating in but actively shaping the next wave of consumer-facing technologies. Why is this session particularly relevant for those interested in the future of consumer experiences? Osika’s discussion will go beyond the superficial, offering a deep dive into the strategies that have allowed Lovable to carve out a unique category in a market long thought to be saturated. Attendees will gain a front-row seat to understanding how to identify unmet consumer needs, leverage advanced AI to meet those needs, and build a product that captivates users globally. The event itself promises a rich tapestry of ideas and networking opportunities: For Founders: Sharpen your pitch and connect with potential investors. For Investors: Discover the next breakout startup poised for massive growth. For Innovators: Claim your spot at the forefront of technological advancements. The insights shared regarding consumer tech innovation at this event will be invaluable for anyone looking to navigate the complexities and capitalize on the opportunities within this dynamic sector. Mastering Startup Growth Strategies: A Blueprint for the Future Lovable’s journey isn’t just another startup success story; it’s a meticulously crafted blueprint for effective startup growth strategies in the modern era. Anton Osika’s experience offers a rare glimpse into the practicalities of scaling a business at breakneck speed while maintaining product integrity and managing external pressures. For entrepreneurs and aspiring tech leaders, his talk will serve as a masterclass in several critical areas: Strategy Focus Key Takeaways from Lovable’s Journey Rapid Scaling How to build infrastructure and teams that support exponential user and revenue growth without compromising quality. Product-Market Fit Identifying a significant, underserved market (the 99% who can’t code) and developing a truly innovative solution (AI-powered app creation). Investor Relations Balancing intense investor interest and pressure with a steadfast focus on product development and long-term vision. Category Creation Carving out an entirely new niche by democratizing complex technologies, rather than competing in existing crowded markets. Understanding these startup growth strategies is essential for anyone aiming to build a resilient and impactful consumer experience. Osika’s session will provide actionable insights into how to replicate elements of Lovable’s success, offering guidance on navigating challenges from product development to market penetration and investor management. Conclusion: Seize the Future of Tech The story of Lovable, under the astute leadership of Anton Osika, is a testament to the power of innovative ideas meeting flawless execution. Their remarkable journey from concept to a multi-billion-dollar valuation in record time is a compelling narrative for anyone interested in the future of technology. By democratizing software creation through Lovable AI, they are not just building a company; they are fostering a new generation of creators. His appearance at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is an unmissable opportunity to gain direct insights from a leader who is truly shaping the landscape of consumer tech innovation. Don’t miss this chance to learn about cutting-edge startup growth strategies and secure your front-row seat to the future. Register now and save up to $668 before Regular Bird rates end on September 26. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01561+1.95%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01474-0.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.12-3.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:40
Share

Trending News

More

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Real Estate Hedge: Eric Trump Unlocks a Revolutionary Strategy