Kate Del Castillo Fights For Survival In Thriller ‘Instintos’ On ViX

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:47
SinVerse
SIN$0.001133+0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01874-1.08%
Loomlay
LAY$0.02619+14.26%
leo
LEO$0.0001075+4.67%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004514+0.22%

Kate del Castillo stars in the new ViX thriller “Instintos.”

ViX

Kate del Castillo has built her career across telenovelas and films, tackling complex characters in genres ranging from comedy to action. She gained international recognition as drug queenpin Teresa Mendoza in Telemundo’s hit series La Reina del Sur and as Mexico’s First Lady in Netflix’s political thriller Ingobernable, where her character goes on the run after the President’s murder. But her latest project pushes her into uncharted territory: a pregnant woman fighting for survival in the final days before giving birth.​

The Mexican actress stars in Instintos​ ​(Instincts), a new thriller premiering exclusively on ViX’s premium tier. Del Castillo plays Maggie, ​a woman in a high-risk pregnancy who plans a quiet countryside weekend with her psychologist husband ​Leo, portrayed by Bruno Bichir (Narcos, El callejón de los milagros)​, as they prepare for their long-awaited baby’s arrival. Their peaceful retreat turns into a nightmare when two intruders break in and hold them hostage until Monday, ​when they plan to drain their bank accounts.

Leo (Bruno Bichir) is terrorized by the intruders, played by Daniela Schmidt and Iván Marcos, in a scene from “Instintos.”

ViX/Esteban Novillo

The film’s premise takes a darker turn when one assailant reveals different motives, and secrets emerge as the baby’s arrival approaches.​ Daniela Schmidt (Dante y Soledad, Latido) and Iván Marcos (Ángela, Las Chicas del Cable) ​p​lay the intruders with hidden agendas.

Argentinian filmmaker​ Sebastián Borensztein directs the​ ViX original​ thriller​. Known for​ films such as Un Cuento Chino and La Odisea de los Giles, both starring Ricardo Darín​, the ​renowned director previously collaborated with producer Ben O’Dell on the 2010 film Sin Memoria.

Instintos​ is a production of the Eugenio Derbez​- Ben Odell 3Pas Studios, BTF, and AF Films, with a screenplay by Till Osterland. The producers are Odell, Leonardo Zimbrón, and Frank Ariza. Francisco Cordero​ executive produce​s algonside Derbez​.

The film brings together the creative partnership of Eugenio Derbez and Ben O’Dell, co-founders of 3Pas Studios, with Derbez executive producing alongside Francisco Cordero and O’Dell producing with Leonardo Zimbrón and Frank Ariza. The 3Pas Studios, BTF, and AF Films production showcases how Derbez and O’Dell have built their company into a major force, developing content across multiple platforms including the ViX series​ Y Llegaron de Noche (They Came at Night)​, four seasons of Apple TV’s hit comedy Acapulco​ and the yet-to-be released Prime Video drama El Juicio.

Instintos premieres August 29 exclusively on ViX premium.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/veronicavillafane/2025/08/26/kate-del-castillo-fights-for-survival-in-thriller-instintos-on-vix/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

PANews reported on June 23 that Green Minerals, a deep-sea mining and sustainable mineral mining company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin treasury strategy as part of its blockchain strategy.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.144897+7.42%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4447+2.86%
Particl
PART$0.1871-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 15:55
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10249+2.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

SPX6900 price prediction shows token experienced 12% surge offering temporary relief after market-wide liquidations on August 23 before reversing course and dumping again, raising concerns whales may be preparing to pull the rug as community-backed memecoin declined over 40% from July ATH of $2.28.
SPX6900
SPX$1.2372+4.34%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00313+3.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339+6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:13
Share

Trending News

More

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

Trump Moves Against Federal Reserve’s Lisa Cook Over Alleged Misconduct

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months