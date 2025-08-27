Kate Del Castillo Fights For Survival In Thriller ‘Instintos’ On ViX

Kate del Castillo stars in the new ViX thriller “Instintos.” ViX

Kate del Castillo has built her career across telenovelas and films, tackling complex characters in genres ranging from comedy to action. She gained international recognition as drug queenpin Teresa Mendoza in Telemundo’s hit series La Reina del Sur and as Mexico’s First Lady in Netflix’s political thriller Ingobernable, where her character goes on the run after the President’s murder. But her latest project pushes her into uncharted territory: a pregnant woman fighting for survival in the final days before giving birth.​

The Mexican actress stars in Instintos​ ​(Instincts), a new thriller premiering exclusively on ViX’s premium tier. Del Castillo plays Maggie, ​a woman in a high-risk pregnancy who plans a quiet countryside weekend with her psychologist husband ​Leo, portrayed by Bruno Bichir (Narcos, El callejón de los milagros)​, as they prepare for their long-awaited baby’s arrival. Their peaceful retreat turns into a nightmare when two intruders break in and hold them hostage until Monday, ​when they plan to drain their bank accounts.

Leo (Bruno Bichir) is terrorized by the intruders, played by Daniela Schmidt and Iván Marcos, in a scene from “Instintos.” ViX/Esteban Novillo

The film’s premise takes a darker turn when one assailant reveals different motives, and secrets emerge as the baby’s arrival approaches.​ Daniela Schmidt (Dante y Soledad, Latido) and Iván Marcos (Ángela, Las Chicas del Cable) ​p​lay the intruders with hidden agendas.

Argentinian filmmaker​ Sebastián Borensztein directs the​ ViX original​ thriller​. Known for​ films such as Un Cuento Chino and La Odisea de los Giles, both starring Ricardo Darín​, the ​renowned director previously collaborated with producer Ben O’Dell on the 2010 film Sin Memoria.

Instintos​ is a production of the Eugenio Derbez​- Ben Odell 3Pas Studios, BTF, and AF Films, with a screenplay by Till Osterland. The producers are Odell, Leonardo Zimbrón, and Frank Ariza. Francisco Cordero​ executive produce​s algonside Derbez​.

Instintos premieres August 29 exclusively on ViX premium.