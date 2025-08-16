KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 04:20
KULR Technology Group booked a net income of $8.14 million in the second quarter of 2025, fueled mainly by gains from its bitcoin holdings.

KULR Leverages Bitcoin for $8.14M Gain; Revenue up 63% in Q2

KULR, which joined the Russell 3000 Index in June, builds energy storage solutions for extreme environments and uses bitcoin (BTC) as a key treasury asset.

Revenue jumped 63% year-over-year to $3.97 million for the quarter ending June 30, the company told Bitcoin.com News this week. Product sales climbed 74% to $1.98 million, while combined cash and accounts receivable stood at $24.73 million as of June 30.

Earnings of $8.14 million, or $0.22 per share, marked a sharp turnaround from last year’s $5.89 million loss. The boost came largely from a mark-to-market lift in the value of its bitcoin holdings since March 31, 2025. KULR held 1,021 bitcoin, boasting a year-to-date bitcoin yield of 291.2%.

On the operational front, KULR expanded active bitcoin mining power to 750 petahash per second (PH/s) and is targeting 1.25 exahash per second (EH/s) by late summer. The firm secured a $20 million credit facility from Coinbase Credit for additional bitcoin purchases and completed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split effective June 23.

Despite the top-line growth, operating losses widened to $9.45 million from $5.33 million a year earlier. Gross margin slipped to 18% from 24% due to unexpected labor costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses reached $6.94 million, while research and development spending rose to $2.44 million.

