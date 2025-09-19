Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” Becomes A Global Top 10 Smash

Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” debuts at No. 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., giving the pop icon just her third career top 10 on the international chart. VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 04: Lady Gaga attends the “Joker: Folie à Deux” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage) WireImage

For more than 15 years now, Lady Gaga has ranked as one of the most commercially successful musicians on the planet. The singer-songwriter changed the sound of pop music and has continually reinvented her look and the music that she puts out into the world with each era.

Earlier in 2025, Gaga dropped her latest album Mayhem, which returns her to the dark dance and electronica that she helped bring to pop culture’s forefront more than a decade back. The superstar recently released a deluxe edition of the full-length with three new tracks, including “The Dead Dance,” which this frame earns the Grammy and Oscar winner a special top 10 hit on one of Billboard’s most competitive charts.

Lady Gaga Debuts “The Dead Dance” Internationally

“The Dead Dance” launches on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. this frame, now that its first full tracking period has finished. Gaga released the track on a Wednesday in the middle of a tracking moment, and it didn’t perform well enough to appear on either of Billboard’s worldwide tallies until it managed a complete seven-day frame of availability. This week, “The Dead Dance” launches at No. 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Lady Gaga’s Top 10 Hits

Despite her immense fame and commercial success, Gaga has only ever reached the top 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. three times. Many of her most famous tracks either stalled just beneath the highest tier or were released before Billboard introduced the rosters in 2020.

Gaga claims a sole No. 1 with “Die With a Smile.” That tune spent 17 weeks running the show, starting in September of last year, and has now spent 56 weeks somewhere on the roster. “Abracadabra,” the second single taken from Mayhem, climbed all the way to No. 4.

“Bloody Mary,” “Poker Face” and “Rain on Me”

Several other Gaga favorites have cracked the top 40 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., but never made it to the top 10. “Disease,” which helped introduce Mayhem last fall, peaked at No. 13, just missing out on the loftiest tier. “Rain on Me,” her Grammy-winning collaboration with Ariana Grande, stalled at No. 21, while “Bloody Mary,” “Poker Face” and “Garden of Eden” climbed as high as Nos. 26, 28 and 31, respectively.

“The Dead Dance” Debuts on Several Charts

“The Dead Dance” also arrives on the Billboard Global 200 at the same time, but it doesn’t make it into the top 10. Gaga’s latest tune opens at No. 13 on the list, which differs from the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. as it does include sales and streams from American listeners, while the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. only looks at other places around the planet and ignores the United States entirely.