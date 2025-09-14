Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 06:28
FUNToken
FUN$0.009291+2.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01518+0.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017374+3.25%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007472+20.43%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Crypto investor Lark Davis has poked holes into Cardano over its low user base, but community members have swooped in to defend the blockchain. ADA defenders cite its nearly eight-year uptime, governance mechanism, scalability, and growing utility as reasons for their confidence in the project.

Lark Davis Stirs The Hornet’s Nest

Bitcoin investor Lark Davis has criticized Cardano over its dwindling user base, casting doubt over its market capitalization. In an X post, Davis disclosed that Cardano’s market capitalization sits at $32 billion despite low activity levels on the blockchain, placing it side-by-side with Pump.fun.

According to Davis, Pump.fun has emerged as one of the most popular projects in the cryptocurrency world, with a market capitalization of $2 billion. Given the activity levels of the Solana-based platform, Davis predicts a higher valuation for the project’s native token, PUMP.

“Cardano, which almost no one uses, is worth $32 billion,” said Davis. “Pump Fun, one of the most popular and highest revenue apps in the entire industry, is worth just $2 billion. HIGHER.”

At the moment, ADA trades at $0.92, rising by 13.27% over the last week in a rally driven by a raft of ecosystem activity. On the other hand, Pump.fun has surged 5% on the 24-hour chart to trade at $0.006. Amid the comparison, Davis disclosed that he owns a stash of PUMP tokens, fuelling a wave of reactions from Cardano proponents.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Pseudonymous X account Dave took swipes at Davis’ claims of low activity on the Cardano network. Dave noted that “Cardano is widely used” and is still running after processing nearly $114 million in eight years.

Dave argued that Cardano has consistently ranked as one of the top ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization since launch. He pointed to a growing ecosystem of projects around the network, with the scarce ADA serving as the backbone of the ecosystem.

Furthermore, Dave seized the moment to launch a tirade at Pump.fun, describing the token launchpad as a “value extraction platform.” Dave, who doubles as a Cardano DRep, accused Davis of receiving insider allowances in exchange for promoting cryptocurrency projects.

“A prime example of a so-called ‘Web3 influencer’ is someone like Lark,” said Dave.” A listed paid promoter who knows little about blockchain technology, yet profits massively from extraction schemes and the trust of his followers.”

While Lark is calling Cardano’s valuation into question, a textbook U-pattern is forming that pundits say can propel ADA’s valuation 6x. A 6x growth spurt will see ADA reach a market capitalization of $198 billion, potentially flipping XRP in market capitalization.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/lark-davis-takes-swipes-at-cardano-over-low-users-sparks-fierce-reactions-from-community/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Generative AI: Is It Moving From Large Language Models to Small Languge Models?

Generative AI: Is It Moving From Large Language Models to Small Languge Models?

Large language models (LLMs) have played a pivotal role in the significant growth witnessed by GenAI. But LLMs come with a number of built-in issues that act as a damper on the universal adoption of the technology. This is where the move to SLMs or small language models makes eminent sense. These need to conform to a much smaller number of parameters than in the case of LLMs. They are able to run admirably on devices with lesser processing power.
Movement
MOVE$0.1329+1.29%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1492-0.06%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04108-0.72%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/14 01:00
Share
XRP Overtakes Shopify, Verizon, Citigroup in Market Value as Price Eyes $6

XRP Overtakes Shopify, Verizon, Citigroup in Market Value as Price Eyes $6

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
XRP$3.1172+0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017391+3.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 05:01
Share
BullZilla Presale Surges, Ethereum Powers DeFi, And Hedera Reimagines Trust

BullZilla Presale Surges, Ethereum Powers DeFi, And Hedera Reimagines Trust

The post BullZilla Presale Surges, Ethereum Powers DeFi, And Hedera Reimagines Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market thrives on reinvention. Every cycle introduces projects that redefine potential, disrupt existing paradigms, and present opportunities for exponential returns. In 2025, three names rise above the noise: Bull Zilla, Ethereum, and Hedera. They represent three distinct pathways. BullZilla captures speculative energy with its cinematic presale and game-changing scarcity mechanics. Ethereum continues as the backbone of decentralized finance and Web3 innovation. Hedera pushes enterprise adoption through unmatched governance and efficiency. Together, they embody the top new coins for 100x gains this year. BullZilla: The Next 1000x Meme Coin Forged for Dominance BullZilla ($BZIL) is not a typical meme coin, it’s a carefully engineered economy that blends narrative power with hard mechanics. Positioned as a Pepe alternative with staying power, its presale builds urgency and scarcity with precision. Currently, BullZilla is in its 2nd stage (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie), Phase 2D, priced at $0.00005241. Over $370,000 has been raised, and the holder count has already crossed 1,300. Early investors are sitting on 811% gains, while projections at listing ($0.00527) indicate potential returns of nearly 9,958%. BullZilla’s Scarcity and Utility Model The project’s design ensures its longevity. The Roar Burn Mechanism permanently eliminates tokens at key milestones, reducing supply while increasing value pressure. The HODL Furnace offers up to 70% APY, rewarding long-term conviction and stabilizing the ecosystem. The Roarblood Vault fuels community engagement through referral rewards, cementing its viral growth engine. These mechanics differentiate BullZilla from meme coins built purely on hype. By combining narrative strength with structured tokenomics, BullZilla has the foundation to sustain momentum beyond launch. Presale Snapshot Metric Value Stage 2nd (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie) Phase 2D Current Price $0.00005241 Raised $370,000+ Holders 1,300+ How to Buy BullZilla Coins Buying $BZIL is straightforward. First, set up a Web3 wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Next, purchase…
Threshold
T$0.0172+2.68%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.7-1.03%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012098-4.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:07
Share

Trending News

More

Generative AI: Is It Moving From Large Language Models to Small Languge Models?

XRP Overtakes Shopify, Verizon, Citigroup in Market Value as Price Eyes $6

BullZilla Presale Surges, Ethereum Powers DeFi, And Hedera Reimagines Trust

Best Crypto to Buy: 3 Meme Coins With Genuine 25x Growth Prospects in 2025

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?