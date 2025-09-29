London trial of 60,000 Bitcoin money laundering case to begin soon, with Chinese victims testifying remotely

PANews reported on September 29th, citing Caixin, that Southwark Crown Court, located not far from the iconic Tower Bridge in London, has once again become a global hotspot. At 10:30 a.m. local time on September 29th, Qian Zhimin, the principal suspect in the UK's largest Bitcoin money laundering case and the massive illegal fundraising operation in Tianjin, China, will appear in court there. The trial is expected to last 12 weeks and conclude before Christmas. During this time, Chinese police officers will testify in person in London, and several Chinese victims will testify remotely via video link from the Tianjin court. These arrangements are made possible within the framework of judicial cooperation between China and the UK.