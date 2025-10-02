LTC breaks out with renewed hype for old altcoins

LTC broke out with another irrational rally, as attention switched to older coins. The LTC pump followed a similar attention to ZEC in the past few days.

Litecoin (LTC) broke out to $120, gaining ground in the past few hours. The token, which has gradually grown in 2025, broke out from its recent range around $110. LTC lined up among the top 10 gainers for the day, setting expectations for a more significant breakout.

LTC broke out above $120, as traders switched their interest to altcoins from previous cycles. LTC expects a bigger breakout to reclaim its previous all-time high. | Source: Coingecko

LTC is part of a shortlist of older altcoins that have recently posted robust growth. Other gainers include BCH, ZEC, and XMR, which have been crypto staples in previous bull cycles. With a growing trading infrastructure, those coins get revisited by both spot and derivative traders.

In the short term, LTC rallied in response to crypto influencer comments, which were not deliberately aiming to generate hype.

The recent pumps are happening at a time when altcoin season is slowing down, but specific assets are still gaining the spotlight.

The rally followed an expansion of open interest, from recent lows of $450M to over $600M in the past days. Over 73% of LTC positions are going long, betting on an extended rally. On Hyperliquid, eight out of 14 whales are short on LTC. The token has a limited market on Hyperliquid, mostly due to its sideways trading and a lack of clear direction.

Is the LTC breakout sustainable?

In the past months, LTC has performed similar breakouts, reaching a recent peak at $140. During the 2025 bull market, LTC has not managed to regain its all-time peak near $400, as traders focused on other assets.

The current rally has swept up all available short liquidity, with positions remaining up to $126. This has led analysts to suggest the LTC rally may not be sustainable, as it depends on derivative trading.

LTC may rise to liquidate short positions up to $125, but the rally is seen as risky, based on shifting derivative markets. | Source: Coinglass

However, the enthusiasm for an October rally may lift LTC higher. In the short term, predictions see the token rallying to its previous peak above $400.

LTC ETF may be delayed again

LTC has lagged on the ETF side. The coming round of ETF approvals is expected to skip LTC and DOGE once again. The token also has only one treasury company announced, as MEI Pharma announced a $100M raise to acquire LTC.

In the short term, the Canary Capital ETF approval was expected on October 2. A negative decision may be one of the factors to stall the current LTC expansion.

The Grayscale Trust has withdrawn its form for transforming into an ETF, though the vehicle is still a source for buyers outside crypto spaces.

LTC is seen as a fairplay coin, with no reserves or locked assets. However, over the years, entities have collected significant LTC wallets. In the short term, the rally is seen as risky for providing exit liquidity for whales and early buyers.

