LYS Labs Expands Data Capabilities and Gears up to Introduce a New Trading Product on Solana

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 13:28
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

LYS Labs, a Web3 infrastructure company building the operating system that powers automated global finance on Solana, is moving to become the operating system for automated global finance, according to an official announcement today.

Following the announcement, the company revealed it has achieved a series of significant milestones, signaling its rapid growth and adoption. 

With these milestones, LYS Labs aims to expand its data capabilities and introduce a new trading product on Solana, LYS Flash, designed to optimize transaction execution.

Amid several milestones, the company had recently launched its seed round, which saw participation from Alchemy Ventures, Auros Global, and Frachtis, among others. LYS Labs also expanded its ecosystem through integrations with QuickNode and joined the Chainlink Build on Solana Program. The company has also launched new developer-facing initiatives that are already driving significant traction.

Notably, phase 1 of LYS Development has been completed, with its ultra-low latency, structured Solana data now available to the public. Additionally, its aggregated data is in testnet with a few selected partners.

Nonetheless, LYS Labs announced it will release a new product that complements its stack, aimed at Solana traders for phase 2. 

The company understands that execution on Solana can be complex, as every DEX has its own contract quirks, associated token account logic, and fee structures. However, LYS is looking to counter this complexity with its Flash smart relay engine, which will enable machines to get from signal to settlement in under 36 milliseconds.

Phase 1 saw LYS Labs integrate with QuickNode Marketplace, where it now delivers structured Solana data with latency as low as 14 milliseconds. Traders and developers can access wallet flows, token insights, and liquidity events from Solana’s largest DEXs and launchpads, such as Meteora, Raydium, Pump, and Bonk, directly through the QuickNode Marketplace. This provides builders with near-real-time access to event-driven data pipelines, thereby closing the gap between analysis and execution.

LYS Labs has announced that it will also participate in the Chainlink Build on Solana Program, a Chainlink initiative aimed at supporting builders on Solana. By collaborating with Chainlink, LYS Labs gains enhanced technical support, cryptoeconomic security, and access to new dApp integrations.

Andra Nicolau, LYS Labs co-founder, expressed delight in the company’s partnership with Chainlink, saying;

“We are very lucky to have such a great and supportive team at Chainlink Labs helping us accelerate our vision. We’ve only joined a few weeks ago, and we are already seeing massive value added through our collaboration with them. We have an exciting integration roadmap ahead and believe our synergies can change the game for their Solana efforts”.

LYS Labs co-founder, Marian Oancea, also commented on the development, saying;

“We started off attempting to make Solana’s data usable. Given the large number of transactions per block, it is difficult for most users to access clean, useful data so we wanted to fix that as a first step. Organically, once you have near-instant alpha, the immediate thing you want to do is execute, which is why we are building LYS Flash, which can land transactions in 1ms, and users will be able to get from alpha to settlement in 36ms.”


Source: https://zycrypto.com/lys-labs-expands-data-capabilities-and-gears-up-to-introduce-a-new-trading-product-on-solana/

