Market Expert Explains Why Cardano Could Reach $15

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/09/03 20:53
A prominent market expert has provided several reasons he believes a Cardano rally to $15 is not out of reach. Currently, Cardano (ADA) has faced heavy selling pressure in recent weeks as the crypto market continues to wrestle with uncertainty. At press time, ADA trades near $0.835, almost 18% below its recent five-month peak of $1.02.  Despite the downward pressure, analyst Dan Gambardello believes ADA holds massive long-term potential, and he believes a possible rally toward $15 is not out of reach. In his recent analysis, Gambardello admitted that the call is bold, considering ADA has not managed to hold above a dollar in the current market. However, he argues that a combination of factors like governance milestones, decentralization, and improving fundamentals makes the prediction more realistic than many assume. Factors That Make an ADA to $15 Rally Feasible One of the key points in his outlook is governance. For context, Cardano recently ratified a new constitutional committee, and none of the founding entities hold a seat.  He noted that this development makes Cardano a completely community-driven project, something that sets it apart from most other major blockchains still influenced by founders or venture capital groups. He believes this move strengthens ADA's value proposition, especially for long-term investors who prioritize decentralization. Gambardello also highlighted Cardano's strong performance against Bitcoin and Ethereum over the past year. Specifically, ADA has gained more than 150% year-over-year, compared to Bitcoin's 93% and Ethereum's 79%.  Also, from its bear-market low, Cardano is up around 276%, outperforming Ethereum's 163% recovery in the same period. This performance shows that Cardano has continued to prove skeptics wrong by consistently keeping pace with or surpassing its larger rivals. Gambardello further called attention to institutional interest. Notably, data from Polymarket shows ADA's chances of securing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval in 2025 sit near 87%. He believes such approval would attract significant inflows from large investors, just as Ethereum's ETFs have already done. How Cardano at $15 Would Look He then analyzed what a $15 ADA price would look like despite confirming that it is actually not his target for this cycle. At this value, Cardano's market cap would reach roughly $547 billion, a level comparable to Ethereum's current $522 billion. He believes this scenario is not far-fetched since Ethereum itself could climb well beyond the trillion-dollar mark in the next market cycle. Cardano 1W Chart Dan GambardelloCardano 1W Chart Dan GambardelloCardano 1W Chart | Dan Gambardello Still, Gambardello confirmed that he does not present $15 as his only forecast. The market analyst has consistently predicted a range between $5 and $10, which he considers more realistic given Cardano's history and growth trajectory.  For context, a $10 price would place its market cap around $300 billion, still a massive leap but one he believes lines up with past market cycles. During the previous bull run, ADA surged nearly 3,000% from lows of around $0.10. A similar move from today's levels could bring a rally of roughly 1,600%. Speaking further, Gambardello pointed to proprietary risk models he developed to guide investors on when to buy, sell, and take profits.  These models show ADA currently at a risk score of 37, almost identical to where it stood in November 2020 when it traded for just $0.09. The fact that the same score now aligns with a much higher price suggests to him that the upside could be even greater this time around. Cardano Risk ModelCardano Risk ModelCardano Risk Model

