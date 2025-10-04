Memecoin rotations fade amid 57M token oversupply – What’s next?

Key Takeaways

Why are memecoins struggling despite their hype?

Oversaturation and weak rotational flows are keeping most memecoins capped.

What does this mean for the market going forward?

The market is entering a stagnant phase. Only the most strategically positioned tokens will see outsized returns.

Memecoins are a controversial but significant part of crypto.

Most have no utility and are structurally risky, making them more like gambling than investing. Despite this, memecoins remain a durable part of crypto’s attention economy. But do the numbers back that up?

Back in 2021, the TOTAL crypto market cap hit $3 trillion, and memecoins blew up to $83 billion, accounting for roughly 2.77% of the total market, highlighting their role more as attention-grabbers than core assets.

However, it looks like the “risk-reward” appeal of memes is cooling off.

Fast-forward to now, memecoin market cap is still around $80 billion, but the TOTAL crypto market has surged to $4 trillion. That puts their share at roughly 2%, showing that their slice of the market has actually shrunk.

Inside the structural shift in memecoin creation

A report by Galaxy points to “oversaturation” as the main reason, citing,

It explained that with just a few dollars and no coding experience, anyone could instantly launch a tradable, liquid token using a bonding curve. This sparked a structural shift in the memecoin landscape, token creation surged, and launchpads quickly became the dominant trend.

On Solana [SOL] alone, over 32 million tokens have been created, and more than 57 million across major chains. This means that 56% of all memecoins are on Solana, showing that oversaturation is happening right on-chain.

Simply put, oversupply is tanking memecoin value. With so many tokens flooding the network, individual token value tanks, and traders rotate their capital chasing quick flips elsewhere.

From pump to dump: The memecoin rotation cycle

Memecoins and the broader market are showing a clear inverse flow.

Back in Q2 2021, the DOGE/BTC ratio peaked at 0.00001287 just as BTC hit $60k, triggering a brutal 53% pullback by mid-July. Dogecoin [DOGE], on the other hand, blasted to $0.73, up over 1,000%.

Basically, traders rotated into DOGE as BTC hit resistance. Since then, however, every yearly cycle, the DOGE/BTC ratio has topped lower, showing memecoin rotations are losing punch versus BTC highs.

In short, memes aren’t catching rotation, keeping their market cap stuck.

This contradicts the core of memecoins. After all, they thrive on flow, hype, and timing. So clearly, this mismatch means the market is entering a more stagnant phase, where only the most viral tokens will see outsized moves.