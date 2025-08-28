‘Microwave’ no longer searchable on X amid Bob Lax rumors

An apparent bug that has rendered the term “microwave” unsearchable on X has coincided with the crypto community memeifying a controversial trader who claimed an Amazon kitchen appliance was frying his brain.

X’s search feature works fine for any other word, but the search term “microwave” is met with the message, “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

The timing of the technical hitch is suspicious to say the least, striking as giddy crypto enthusiasts flooded the platform with jokes about “Bob Lax,” real name Zachary Stuart, being microwaved in his home. 

The story appears to be related to a screenshot of a review that Stuart supposedly left on Amazon back in March 2025 in which he claimed that a microwave he ordered had not only radiated his brain but was also spying on him. 

The review itself is hard to decipher, with one line reading, “THEY WATCH GRID NODE NOT KITCHEN PULSE PULSE PULSE THROUGH ME THROUGH WALL.”

A screenshot of the review from Bob Lax, real name Zachary Stuart.

Read more: Solana CEO ghosts Burwick Law 9 times over Pump Fun lawsuit

Shortly after the crypto trader’s incoherent ramblings went viral, the review spawned multiple tokens on controversial memecoin platform Pump Fun.

One such token called “MICROWAVED” reached a market cap of $3.6 million before, in typical Pump Fun fashion, crashing back down to $750,000. 

Box Lax was arrested this year for assault

Lax is a kind of micro celebrity in crypto circles, with his own backlog of “lore” that includes an alleged incident with Mark Cuban, and walking around the 2021 BTC conference in Miami with a black eye. 

Read more: Ben Armstrong arrested a second time after emailing defamation judge

According to pseudonymous crypto streamer Gainzy, Lax has a history of online abuse against other social media users, supposedly spamming some with up to 200 posts a day. 

Pump Fun claimed that Lax “is known for his erratic presence, real-life schizophrenia (not a meme), and unusual claims,” and noted that he’s an OG crypto similar to Cobie.

Lax’s lore also includes his arrest on April 1, 2025, in Tampa Bay, on charges of battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bail bond was $11,000, and his last X post, made over three weeks ago, simply reads “jail.”

At the time of writing, the term “Microwave” still doesn’t bring up any results on X, however, it’s worth noting that “micro wave,” “Bob Lax,” and “Zachary Stuart” do.

The post 'Microwave' no longer searchable on X amid Bob Lax rumors appeared first on Protos.

Source: https://protos.com/microwave-no-longer-searchable-on-x-amid-bob-lax-rumors/

