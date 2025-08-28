Monero (XMR) Enhances Privacy with New GUI Update

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 02:24
Monero
Gui Inu
BRC20.COM
NODE
James Ding
Aug 26, 2025 17:24

Monero (XMR) releases GUI 0.18.4.2 ‘Fluorine Fermi’, addressing a privacy leak and introducing new features. The update is essential for users concerned about security.





Monero (XMR), the renowned privacy-focused cryptocurrency, has launched version 0.18.4.2 of its graphical user interface (GUI) software, titled ‘Fluorine Fermi’. This update is pivotal as it addresses a critical privacy leak when utilizing a potentially malicious remote node, according to the official announcement.

Key Features and Fixes

The latest release introduces several enhancements and bug fixes. Most notably, it resolves a privacy leak issue that could arise when interacting with a compromised remote node. Among the other updates are the introduction of background synchronization when the application is locked, improvements to the P2Pool, and the addition of a P2Pool nano sidechain.

Furthermore, the update addresses a Linux permission bug, ensuring smoother operation across platforms. These additions aim to enhance the overall security and functionality of the Monero network, which is critical for users prioritizing privacy and decentralization.

Community Contributions

This release is the result of collaborative efforts by seven contributors, culminating in 12 commits and 290 new lines of code. The developers involved include luigi1111, tobtoht, nahuhh, j-berman, SChernykh, selsta, and xihuwenhua. Their collective work underscores the community-driven nature of Monero’s development.

Downloading and Verification

Users can download the new binaries from Monero’s official downloads page. To ensure security, Monero provides SHA256 hashes for the files, and users are encouraged to verify these against a GPG-signed list available on Monero’s website. This verification process is crucial to confirm the integrity and authenticity of the downloaded files.

Monero also offers detailed guides for verifying binaries on different operating systems, catering to both beginners and advanced users. This step is recommended to maintain the highest security standards, ensuring that users are protected against potential threats.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/monero-xmr-enhances-privacy-with-new-gui-update

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
