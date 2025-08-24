Musk: Open source Grok 2.5, plan to open source Grok 3 within six months

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Jinshi, on Saturday local time, Musk said on the social platform X that his artificial intelligence startup xAI has open-sourced the Grok 2.5 model and plans to do the same for its Grok 3 model in about six months.

