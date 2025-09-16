MyStonks officially launches Hong Kong stock contracts, supporting up to 20x leverage

PANews reported on September 16th that the MyStonks platform officially launched Hong Kong stock futures trading. Users can participate directly in USDT/USDC trading using their wallets, with up to 20x leverage. The newly launched contracts cover a number of high-quality Hong Kong stocks, including Guotai Junan International (1788.HK), BYD Co., Ltd. (1211.HK), Xiaomi Group (1810.HK), Mixue Group (2097.HK), Meituan (3690.HK), Tencent Holdings (700.HK), Pop Mart (9992.HK), JD.com (9618.HK), and SMIC (981.HK). These stocks cover a variety of industries, including technology, automotive, retail, internet, and semiconductors, meeting users' diverse asset allocation needs.