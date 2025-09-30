ExchangeDEX+
NEAR Breakout & WLFI Token Update Impress, But BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Alliance Commands Investor Focus

By: Coindoo
2025/09/30 18:30
The crypto market is delivering sharp signals across three very different corners, but only one stands out as the best crypto to invest in now. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) just passed a 99.8% buyback vote to burn supply after a 40% drop, a bold supply-side shift meant to rebuild confidence. Near Protocol (NEAR) broke resistance at $3.20, sparking predictions of a climb toward $38 to $40 if momentum continues.

Yet BlockDAG (BDAG) is stealing the spotlight. With nearly $415 million raised in its presale and a multiyear partnership with BWT Alpine in Formula 1®, BlockDAG is proving early credibility on a global stage. At just $0.0013, BlockDAG offers the rare combination of adoption, branding, and bargain entry.

WLFI Voters Approve 99.8% Buyback Plan

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token holders overwhelmingly approved a proposal to dedicate 100% of the project’s liquidity fees for buying back and burning WLFI in open markets. This move aims to reduce the circulating supply and reward committed holders after WLFI dropped nearly 40% just days after its launch. Tokens repurchased will be permanently removed via a burn address. 

By cutting supply in this way, the project may stress value for long-term investors. When demand is steady or increases, having fewer tokens in circulation can magnify price impact. For those looking at the best crypto to buy right now with potential for rebound, this strategy signals that WLFI is attempting more than just fixes; it is trying supply-side change that could shift sentiment.

Traders Eye $38–$40 Rally After NEAR Surges to $3.20

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) raced up more than 11% in 24 hours to about $3.20, making it one of the strongest Layer-1 tokens today. Trading volume jumped roughly 136 % to $669 million, confirming strength behind the move. 

Analysts say NEAR just cleared major resistance, opening a path that could push the price much higher. There is growing talk that NEAR might eventually reach $38 or $40 in this cycle if momentum holds. Support levels around $2.90 matter now: these zones must hold if NEAR is to avoid sharp drops. 

If you seek high upside exposure, NEAR offers a rare setup: strong volume, clean resistance break, and clear targets well above the current price. Watching NEAR now might offer a chance to enter before a major leg up.

BlockDAG Races Toward 100+ Blocks Per Second With BWT Alpine F1® Power

BlockDAG is proving that speed and scalability are not just slogans but measurable realities. In a first-of-its-kind move, this rising Layer-1 network has joined forces with BWT Alpine F1®, the Formula 1® team known for cars that regularly reach speeds of over 300 km/h. The partnership is more than a branding play. Formula 1® represents engineering excellence under extreme pressure, and BlockDAG is showcasing the same mindset with its DAG plus Proof-of-Work structure, built to handle over 100 blocks per second without sacrificing security or reliability.

The timing could not be sharper. BlockDAG is still in presale at $0.0013, after opening batch 1 at only $0.001, yet it has already raised nearly $415 million and sold more than 26.5 billion coins. Over 3 million X1 mobile miners are live, and 20,000 miners are being delivered across 130+ countries. This combination of real infrastructure and global visibility sets BlockDAG apart as the best crypto to buy right now for those seeking speed, credibility, and early-stage upside.

Investors who understand the power of narrative know that those who hesitate risk missing a window that could close overnight and that this is more than a partnership. It is a signal that BlockDAG is preparing to dominate crypto’s next growth cycle.

Final Thoughts

For traders watching the WLFI token update and the NEAR breakout price, both present compelling setups, but neither matches BlockDAG’s scale and timing. WLFI is signaling internal conviction with aggressive buybacks, while NEAR is delivering textbook price action with targets near $40. Yet BlockDAG is doing something rarer: turning presale momentum into mainstream recognition.

With nearly $415 million raised, over 26.5 billion coins sold, 3 million mobile miners live, and a partnership with BWT Alpine in Formula 1®, BlockDAG is already operating at a level many projects never reach. The presale price of $0.0013, up from batch 1’s $0.001, remains a window into the next big crypto cycle. Among these three, BlockDAG clearly stands as the best crypto to invest in now.

